Shackstream: Let's build a spaceship

Today I thought I’d take a break from my continuing adventures in Breath of the Wild to take a look at the latest addition to one of my personal favorite games. Warframe’s Empyrean update launched right before we took our break for the holidays. It’s a long-awaited expansion that adds brand new ships called Rail Jacks and a ton of new outer space missions. These vessels are made to be operated by a 4-person crew along with some support from AI personnel, but before we can even take one for a spin, we’ve got to build one. I thought we could begin the journey to build my Rail Jack today on the Shackstream.

I’ll be going live at 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET over at the Shacknews Twitch channel if you feel like stopping by and joining in on the chat. And if you’re not feeling social or don’t want to leave our homepage I’ve conveniently embedded the stream right here in the article for your convenience. Warframe is a game that I play pretty regularly, and I’ve been waiting patiently to get my hands on this new content since I first laid eyes on it at TennoCon two years ago.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

