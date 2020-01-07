American Badger locations - Red Dead Redemption 2 Learn the best locations to hunt for American Badgers in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

American Badgers are just one of the many smaller to medium-sized animals that players can come across during their time in Red Dead Redemption 2. Like other animals this size, the Varmint Rifle is going to be the best weapon to use when hunting them, and they can most often be found at nighttime as they are considered nocturnal animals in Red Dead Redemption 2. Below we’ve broken down a few great areas that players can find American Badger locations. Take a look, grab your rifle, and get to hunting.

American Badger locations – Red Dead Redemption 2

Those looking to get their hands on American Badgers will find them scattered around throughout more arid areas of the map. Locations around New Austin, Tall Trees, and even down around Rhodes can often be ripe with American Badger spawns, but there are a few spots that are more often guaranteed to reward you for your troubles.

Tall Trees – Aurora Basin

The area around Aurora Basin is a perfect place to hunt for American Badgers in Red Dead Redemption 2.

One of the best spots to hunt for American Badgers is around Aurora Basin in Tall Trees. This heavily forested area can be found just north of the border of West Elizabeth and New Austin, and there is a multitude of animal spawns available in the area. When you’re looking for American Badgers, be sure to use your Eagle Eye ability, as these animals are smaller and can blend in well with the various foliage and shrubbery situated in the Tall Trees area. You can continue northward, along the Upper Montana River for even more opportunities to come across these creatures.

This is hands down the best place we’ve found to hunt for American Badgers, however, we’ve also included some additional spots to search since this area is locked for much of the main campaign.

Scarlett Meadows – Kamassa River, Mattock Pond, Rhodes

More American Badger locations can be found around the Kamassa River in Lemoyne.

Another great place to look around for American Badgers can be found over in Lemoyne. The Kamassa River, which runs between Saint Denis, Bayou NWA, and the region surrounding Rhodes holds a lot of riverbank areas with tons of smaller animal spawns. The American Badger can often be found situated around the riverbanks and upwards through the small patches of forest that run along the paths that travel northwest past Mattock Pond.

Again, remember to make use of Eagle Eye to spot the Badgers in the shrubs and grass.

Ambarino – Donner Falls, Dakota River, Bacchus Station

The riverbank areas around Donner Falls and Bacchus Station are another prime hunting spot for American Badgers.

If you’re more of a fan of the northern areas in Red Dead Redemption 2, then you can also hunt for American Badgers around the Donner Falls and Bacchus Station area. We’ve even seen then along the riverbanks of the Dakota River, which travels southwest bound from Calumet Ravine. There’s a lot of cliffs and ravines in this area, though, which makes it a bit tougher to hunt for animals in the area. Still, you can often find American Badgers in the area, so long as you’re on the lookout for them.

It should go without saying, but all of these hunting locations are also perfectly applicable in Red Dead Online as well. Looking for more animal spawn locations? Check out our Oxen locations guide for more help.

Unfortunately, knowing is only half the battle. While these American Badger locations will no doubt make hunting much easier, though trying to hunt for these creatures in Red Dead Online will want to be sure to search for smaller lobbies, as animal spawns in RDO have been a bit unpredictable lately. For more help, you can check out the rest of our Red Dead content by heading over to our Red Dead Redemption 2 strategy guide.