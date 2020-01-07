New Rivera Hooded Tunic & more now available in Red Dead Online Bandits, bounty hunters, and bootleggers can score a slew of new clothing items included the Rivera Hooded Tunic, as well as some limited time gear this week in Red Dead Online.

It’s a new year, which means the stakes have been reset and Red Dead Online is ready to kick off the next batch of clothing items, bonuses, and benefits. This week players will find several new clothing items available in the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. catalogue, as well as several incentives for those who still have yet to pick up all their Frontier Pursuits.

First off, let’s talk about the big stuff. Clothing is a huge component of the Red Dead Online experience—especially if you’re anything like I am when it comes to making sure your character fits the part. Players will now find new items in the form of the Rivera Hooded Tunic, McCrum Pants, the Palma, Baldock Hat, Kelley Boots, and Pico Sandals. These items are here to stay forever, so head over to the nearest Tailor and try them out yourself. Alongside the new permanent clothing options, players will also be able to pick up the Boutell Hat and Leavitt Jacket for a very limited time.

This week also brings a slew of new bonuses and benefits, including 500 Moonshiner Role XP for anyone that flavors a batch of Moonshine. Reaching Rank 3 in the Moonshiner Pursuit by January 13 will reward you with an exclusive colorway of Kelley Boots. You can also sell any batch of medium-strength moonshine to receive a 30 percent discount on any Norfolk Roadster Horse.

Those who haven’t yet picked up the Moonshiner Pursuit can do so with 25 percent off the cost of their Moonshiner Shack, as well as a discount on property relocations. Traders will also find a nice 40 percent discount available for any Novice and Promising Trader items, like the Medium Delivery Wagon. This should help any of those out there struggling to level up their Trader role get a nice kick in the right direction.

Next up we’re onto the benefits of added security. Those who have verified their Social Club email and set up two-step verification (we’ve got a guide for that, so make sure you do it so people can’t steal your account) will be granted discounts on the Outlaw Pass, items for the Bounty Hunter, Trader, and Collector roles. You’ll also be given your choice of a free Kladruber horse, which is a pretty sweet deal if I do say so myself.

Finally, Twitch Prime users can expect to receive some additional goodies right now, with the Collector’s Bag and Polished Copper Moonshine Still being available free of charge to anyone who connects their Twitch Prime account to their Rockstar Social Club account.

There are a ton of great things making their way to Red Dead Online this week, and all the benefits are readily available for those who meet the requirements. For more content surrounding Rockstar’s western adventure, make sure you check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 guide, where we’re put together a myriad of content to help you make the most of your time as a cowboy in the wild west.