Evening Reading - January 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. It's Day 0 of CES 2020, so I am a little late getting this article posted tonight.
Tropos Motors shows off a compact electric fire truck
Better pics of @TroposMotors compact electric fire truck.https://t.co/tRyeZVRr03 #CES2020 #EV pic.twitter.com/7IOqP8le2I— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 6, 2020
This is definitely one of the coolest things I have seen at CES 2020.
360 Hz, what a time to be alive
.@Ozz_Mejia tried out @nvidia’s new 360 hz monitor technology at #CES2020https://t.co/tRyeZVRr03 #esports #CES pic.twitter.com/N4IKjpcMCj— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 6, 2020
That monitor made me better at CS:GO, and I suck at CS:GO.
Look at Dooper!
🤣 #CES2020 pic.twitter.com/knzV2CDcLV— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 7, 2020
The Shacknews Esports Lounge is wrapping up tomorrow at The Nerd.
Australia is still on fire, here's how to help
Let’s talk about what’s happening in Australia, which is suffering its worst bushfire season in recorded history.— Bookdigger Jim____CO2 @ 413 parts per million (@goodoldcatchy) January 2, 2020
This almost unimaginable catastrophe has killed half a billion animals and released over 250 million tonnes of CO2 so far.#AustraliaBurningpic.twitter.com/MAmLfcpaq1
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 6, 2020.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
