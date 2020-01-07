Evening Reading - January 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. It's Day 0 of CES 2020, so I am a little late getting this article posted tonight. Let's officially close out our day at Shacknews. Please take a look.

Tropos Motors shows off a compact electric fire truck

This is definitely one of the coolest things I have seen at CES 2020.

360 Hz, what a time to be alive

That monitor made me better at CS:GO, and I suck at CS:GO.

Look at Dooper!

The Shacknews Esports Lounge is wrapping up tomorrow at The Nerd.

Australia is still on fire, here's how to help

Let’s talk about what’s happening in Australia, which is suffering its worst bushfire season in recorded history.



This almost unimaginable catastrophe has killed half a billion animals and released over 250 million tonnes of CO2 so far.#AustraliaBurningpic.twitter.com/MAmLfcpaq1 — Bookdigger Jim____CO2 @ 413 parts per million (@goodoldcatchy) January 2, 2020

Help Australia.

