The Dawning end date 2019 - Destiny 2

As 2020 starts, Destiny 2 players are counting down the days to the end of The Dawning. This special, cookie-baking event only lasts a short time, and with numerous rewards to chase, capitalizing on the remaining days is on everyone’s mind. Thankfully, there’s still a bit of time before the Dawning ends and the focus shifts.

Destiny 2’s The Dawning event end date is January 14, 2020. As of writing, this gives players exactly one week to finalize their baking, deliver their goods, and fully repair the event Sparrow.

The Dawning ends in a week, so get online, enjoy the snow, and get to baking more gifts!

When the Dawning does end, there will be a two week break before the next in-game event kicks off. This gives players some time to farm up ideal weapon rolls, finish the Ritual weapon quests, and otherwise get everything in order.

On January 28, an Exotic Quest begins. This quest rewards an Exotic weapon called Bastion, a Fusion Rifle that fires three bolts in a spread when charged. But with three weeks until this quest goes lives, there’s plenty of time to focus on the Dawning. Prior to the Bastion Exotic quest, players will be treated to a quest to acquire Devil’s Ruin on January 7. There will no doubt be a lot of alien-killing involved, which should help with acquiring any last ingredients.

Once the Dawning finishes, players will no longer be able to unlock the Triumphs associated with the event. Several of these Triumphs are easy enough to acquire. The real challenge will be baking and delivering 100 baked goods for the Bringer of Gifts Triumph and repairing the Alpine Dash Sparrow.

