Wolfenstein: Youngblood gets update with Ray-Tracing and DLSS Bethesda's hit sequel to the Wolfenstein series, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, just got a lot prettier thanks to DLSS and ray-tracing.

Ray tracing has made a massive leap forward for the visual fidelity of games in the past year. 2019 saw a ton of titles releasing with support for ray tracing, which helped to add a ton of realistic reflections, shadows, and lighting. The latest title in the long-running list of ray tracing supported titles is Bethesda’s Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which will receive a new update with the features this week.

Once enabled, ray tracing adds realistic visuals to Wolfenstein: Youngblood, helping the already beautiful graphics become even more stunning. Weapon effects become reflective, and dynamic real-time reflechtions of enemies and in-game elements help to make the world feel even more alive. Ray tracing is an excellent technological advancement that we’ve seen getting more support over the past year, and it’s cool to see that support continuing to yet another game.

You can check out the action yourself in the video that we’ve included above. In the video you can see the different that ray tracing and NVIDIA’s DLSS system makes overall in the experience. DLSS, like ray tracing, allows players to experience an even higher visual fidelity than is currently available in Wolfenstein: Youngblood at the moment. Players will be able to switch between three different modes for DLSS, each of which will prioritize different things from quality to performance.

When used correctly, DLSS can provide a nice performance boost while also making sure the game’s visuals still look pristine. DLSS and ray tracing aren’t the only new features coming in the update, though. Wolfenstein: Youngblood is also set to get NVIDIA Highlights, which will allow players to automatically record their best gameplay moments so they can share them later on via YouTube or other social media. All you need to do is make sure you have the latest Windows 10 and NVIDIA Game Ready Drivers installed and then wait for the patch to drop.

It’s great to see ray tracing support coming to another game, and we’re sure that 2020 will bring even more high-class visuals for fans to drool over. Make sure you keep an eye on our CES 2020 hub for even more news and announcements throughout the week.