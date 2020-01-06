First Post! January 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Thanks, I hate it.
This burger bun is stuffed with exploding cheese. 🧀💣 pic.twitter.com/V67tRKleGr— Insider (@thisisinsider) June 10, 2017
This is gross.
Meanwhile in Japan...
That is some solid drumming.
EE is a professional esports caster
LOLLL my guy @ThePhenomenalEE was frozen 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/USUD92tCRq— Ryan (@Devillonn) January 6, 2020
He seemed distracted...
Ricky Gervais gives no fs
Oh my. So good. pic.twitter.com/9UMk71K4TD— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) January 6, 2020
That might have been his best work.
Australia is still on fire, here's how to help
Let’s talk about what’s happening in Australia, which is suffering its worst bushfire season in recorded history.— Bookdigger Jim____CO2 @ 413 parts per million (@goodoldcatchy) January 2, 2020
This almost unimaginable catastrophe has killed half a billion animals and released over 250 million tonnes of CO2 so far.#AustraliaBurningpic.twitter.com/MAmLfcpaq1
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
“Kirby’s never been good.”— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 4, 2020
- @Ozz_Mejia
Me, a Kirby main:https://t.co/vVySq2GniJ @shacknews #SmashBros pic.twitter.com/AIDXs0DLc4
- Awesome Games Done Quick 2020: Day 2 schedule and runs to watch
- CES 2020 dates, times, ticket prices, badge pickup & floor plan
- The Cartridge Family 086 – Welcoming 2020, Dissecting the Modern Warfare Campaign
- Fan-made 'Mother 4' game redubbed Oddity in charming new trailer
Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
