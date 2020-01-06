Watch the CES 2020 Samsung Keynote here Samsung will be at CES 2020 this year and you can watch the announcements from their keynote right here.

The year has only just begun and already so much is happening. CES 2020 is here and once again Samsung is heading to the stage to unveil what’s in store for consumers and the electronic industry.

CES 2020 Samsung keynote stream

The Samsung CES 2020 keynote is scheduled to start on Monday, January 6 at 6:30 PM and will go for one hour. Samsung will be streaming the keynote on its own site through the Newsroom. Those that wish to do so can also watch the stream through Facebook.

H.S. Kim, President and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Division, will be delivering the keynote this year in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian in Las Vegas. The Samsung presentation is set to cover topics such as AI, 5G, and how they affect user experiences and change lives.

The Odyssey series of monitors is one product Samsung has revealed ahead of their CES 2020 keynote.

Samsung has already unveiled a few products ahead of their keynote. One item that PC gamers may find appealing is the new Odyssey monitor. This new line-up features curved QLED monitors boasting 1ms response times and 240hz RapidCurve technology. There are two versions of the Odyssey, the G9 with a 49-inch display and the G7, available in two sizes: 27- and 32-inch. These monitors will be available in the second quarter of this year.

The Family Hub series has been updated to a new version with AI capabilities.

Consumers are used to seeing AI discussed and including in many computing areas, but one area that might come as a surprise is your kitchen refrigerator. Samsung has already shown off a fridge with AI capabilities called the Family Hub. The fridge, which has a massive screen on one door, is designed to help make meal planning and grocery shopping easier.

The way this new version of the Family Hub works is that it can create a meal plan and shopping list based on its analysis of what ingredients and goods are stored inside. It can even design the meals based on specific dietary preferences.

Most impressively, the display can actually connect to your smart home. From the comfort of your kitchen you can see who’s at the front door, control lights, and adjust the temperature of your house. What a time to be alive.

There's not long now until the Samsung CES 2020 keynote.