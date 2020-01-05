Weekend Discussion - January 5, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

More Waluigi hijinks

Out of all of Waluigi’s voice lines, this has to be in the top 5 pic.twitter.com/4tuQ4Hkkv8 — Elliot Duby (@elliotduby) January 4, 2020

Wah!

The Patriots lose! America celebrates

I wonder what is next for the Patriots?

Go home, Lays. You're drunk

How?

Australia is still on fire, here's how to help

Let’s talk about what’s happening in Australia, which is suffering its worst bushfire season in recorded history.



This almost unimaginable catastrophe has killed half a billion animals and released over 250 million tonnes of CO2 so far.#AustraliaBurningpic.twitter.com/MAmLfcpaq1 — Bookdigger Jim____CO2 @ 413 parts per million (@goodoldcatchy) January 2, 2020

Help Australia.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for January 5, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.