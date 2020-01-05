Weekend Discussion - January 5, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
More Waluigi hijinks
Out of all of Waluigi’s voice lines, this has to be in the top 5 pic.twitter.com/4tuQ4Hkkv8— Elliot Duby (@elliotduby) January 4, 2020
Wah!
The Patriots lose! America celebrates
*The #Patriots lose*— Rob Proffitt (@BreakinDownFilm) January 5, 2020
America: pic.twitter.com/Xnxk7M9xwC
I wonder what is next for the Patriots?
Go home, Lays. You're drunk
What pic.twitter.com/titK3PeJ21— Albert Aydin (@albertaydin) January 4, 2020
How?
Australia is still on fire, here's how to help
Let’s talk about what’s happening in Australia, which is suffering its worst bushfire season in recorded history.— Bookdigger Jim____CO2 @ 413 parts per million (@goodoldcatchy) January 2, 2020
This almost unimaginable catastrophe has killed half a billion animals and released over 250 million tonnes of CO2 so far.#AustraliaBurningpic.twitter.com/MAmLfcpaq1
