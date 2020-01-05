New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - January 5, 2020

It's Sunday, and I am going back on the road to cover CES 2020. First, check out our Weekend Discussion.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

More Waluigi hijinks

Wah!

The Patriots lose! America celebrates

I wonder what is next for the Patriots?

Go home, Lays. You're drunk

How?

Australia is still on fire, here's how to help

Help Australia

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for January 5, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

    January 5, 2020 9:00 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - January 5, 2020

      January 5, 2020 9:30 AM

      today is my last day of vacation - which it really isn't cause it's just a Sunday - and I go back after two weeks tomorrow. which of course has me on a plane late in the day. Welcome to 2020. Bah humbug

        January 5, 2020 10:15 AM

        I'm supposed to go back tomorrow, I don't know if I can do it. I might take this week off too.

Hello, Meet Lola