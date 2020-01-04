Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Waluigi in Smash?
ZeRo got me again with a solid clickbait headline.
Kojima ponders the future of media in 2020
We’ll have Tokyo Olympic in the year of 2020, and also the extreme change in entertainment industry will come in next 10 years with the arrival of the streaming and AI. I’d like to create something related to such new media and totally brand new entertainment for the tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/z0F3ClTzVt— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 1, 2020
Strand Game 2 will be lit.
Another excellent birb photo
A White-breasted Nuthatch in a classic nuthatch pose, facing downward with head tilted up. pic.twitter.com/mu0MbC6MYZ— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) January 1, 2020
Our very own Helvetica takes some amazing pictures.
Seflie Saturday at Shacknews
Head over to shaft's Selfie Saturday Shacknews Chatty thread for all of the Shacker pics you can handle.
Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
Asif Khan posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - January 4, 2020
lol at the youtube video https://i.imgur.com/Eej5yAP.mp4
Good times
Re: Kojima, between his tweet and what he's said in the past about wanting to explore film production, I think his next project will be some kind of next-level "choose your own adventure" type of game, just pure interactive cutscenes, that builds on that "connected" concept present in Death Stranding.