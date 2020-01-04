Weekend Discussion - January 4, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Waluigi in Smash?

ZeRo got me again with a solid clickbait headline.

Kojima ponders the future of media in 2020

We’ll have Tokyo Olympic in the year of 2020, and also the extreme change in entertainment industry will come in next 10 years with the arrival of the streaming and AI. I’d like to create something related to such new media and totally brand new entertainment for the tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/z0F3ClTzVt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 1, 2020

Strand Game 2 will be lit.

Another excellent birb photo

A White-breasted Nuthatch in a classic nuthatch pose, facing downward with head tilted up. pic.twitter.com/mu0MbC6MYZ — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) January 1, 2020

Our very own Helvetica takes some amazing pictures.

Seflie Saturday at Shacknews

My brother is still not sure about this Selfie Saturday trend.

Head over to shaft's Selfie Saturday Shacknews Chatty thread for all of the Shacker pics you can handle.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for January 4, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.