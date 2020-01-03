First Post! January 3, 2020 - The Grolar Bear Day!

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
IT'S THE GROLAR BEAR DAY AT SHACKNEWS!
I saw a thread from The Grolar Bear on our Shacknews Chatty forum about how people never want to celebrate his birthday because it is too close to New Year's Day. I think that is balderdash and I am putting a stop to that now. Let January 3rd always be known as The Grolar Bear Day here at Shacknews.com. Happy Birthday!
Time Sweeney has a present for you
Key tools for C++ container library performance are guaranteed copy elision and guaranteed return value optimization. One trick for library writers (which needn't complicate life for library users) is: pic.twitter.com/WFtJx7TGBe— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) January 3, 2020
Library writers take note!
SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019
This is why I hate my life #SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/DzRoEGQsQF— YTcat28 (@Blueshine_shiny) January 3, 2020
Funny clip of a multiplayer SMM2 level.
#WWIII
We don't need no more trouble.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
That time @ProfRobot almost convinced me that Crackdown 3 was better than Gears 5https://t.co/6mWUVLk9ui— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 3, 2020
via @shacknews pic.twitter.com/gUVSbxqf19
