First Post! January 3, 2020 - The Grolar Bear Day!

IT'S THE GROLAR BEAR DAY AT SHACKNEWS!

It's The Grolar Bear Day!

I saw a thread from The Grolar Bear on our Shacknews Chatty forum about how people never want to celebrate his birthday because it is too close to New Year's Day. I think that is balderdash and I am putting a stop to that now. Let January 3rd always be known as The Grolar Bear Day here at Shacknews.com. Happy Birthday!

Time Sweeney has a present for you

Key tools for C++ container library performance are guaranteed copy elision and guaranteed return value optimization. One trick for library writers (which needn't complicate life for library users) is: pic.twitter.com/WFtJx7TGBe — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) January 3, 2020

Library writers take note!

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019

Funny clip of a multiplayer SMM2 level.

#WWIII

We don't need no more trouble.

That time @ProfRobot almost convinced me that Crackdown 3 was better than Gears 5https://t.co/6mWUVLk9ui

via @shacknews pic.twitter.com/gUVSbxqf19 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 3, 2020

Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

