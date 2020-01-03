Grand Theft Auto 5 is now available on the Xbox Game Pass In a surprise announcement, Xbox Game Pass revealed that Grand Theft Auto 5 is now available to play on the program.

Xbox Game Pass continues to be one of the more lucrative and rewarding programs in gaming with a ton of video game offerings to players that are on board. Xbox has already made plenty of plans for 2020 regarding the Game Pass, but it hasn’t stopped them from sneaking a few bonuses into the mix. For instance, Grand Theft Auto 5 is coming to the Xbox Game Pass, and it’s available to play right now.

Xbox announced Grand Theft Auto 5 for the Xbox Game Pass on December 3, 2020 via the Xbox Game Pass twitter account. In the fairly simple announcement, the folks at Xbox let a small video speak for itself. Grand Theft Auto 5 is available to play on the program, starting on the day of announcement. Players in the program will be able to take on the heists, crime, and chaos of protagonists Michael De Santa, Trevor Phillips, and Franklin Clinton. Assumedly, this will also include access to Grand Theft Auto Online.

Have you seen the news lately? pic.twitter.com/fYxxQI06tD — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 3, 2020

This comes on top a major layout of plans for the Xbox Game Pass in 2020 at X019, which included a massive list of upcoming titles including Tekken 7, Grounded, a collection of Final Fantasy games, the Yakuza series, and much more. Grand Theft Auto 5, and especially Grand Theft Auto Online, is still well played years after its release and is a surprising, yet awesome addition to the Xbox Game Pass. Plus, with Grand Theft Auto 5 having been snuck in under the already known plans for Xbox Game Pass in 2020, one wonders what other surprises Xbox might have up their sleave for the program. All we can really say for sure at this time is that Control definitely isn’t part of the current plan.

