Evening Reading - January 2, 2020 - WWIII Edition

US drone strikes Baghdad killing Iranian General

1. There are unconfirmed reports that Qasem Soleimani commander of Qods Force (Iran's external security agency) has been killed in drone strikes. If true, this will be a major moment in US-Iran relations & Supreme Leader will undoubtedly see this as a major provocation/act of war pic.twitter.com/nLZNbvalsT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 3, 2020

This is probably going to escalate things over in the Middle East, Cotton.

Rockstar, put Loop Daddy in GTA 6

@RockstarGames Please give @marcrebillet his own Radio Station on GTA! PLEASE!!! It would be awesome!!! — Peter (@Fitzy084) January 2, 2020

Do it for Shacknews.

I broke my D

Second day of the decade and I broke my D. 😔 pic.twitter.com/MkoqiiDmfX — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 2, 2020

RIP, my D.

Greg got one of those cat backpacks

Nessie seems happy.

Lola is the best dog.

