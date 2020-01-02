Evening Reading - January 2, 2020 - WWIII Edition

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
US drone strikes Baghdad killing Iranian General
1. There are unconfirmed reports that Qasem Soleimani commander of Qods Force (Iran's external security agency) has been killed in drone strikes. If true, this will be a major moment in US-Iran relations & Supreme Leader will undoubtedly see this as a major provocation/act of war pic.twitter.com/nLZNbvalsT— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 3, 2020
This is probably going to escalate things over in the Middle East, Cotton.
Rockstar, put Loop Daddy in GTA 6
@RockstarGames Please give @marcrebillet his own Radio Station on GTA! PLEASE!!! It would be awesome!!!— Peter (@Fitzy084) January 2, 2020
Do it for Shacknews.
I broke my D
Second day of the decade and I broke my D. 😔 pic.twitter.com/MkoqiiDmfX— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 2, 2020
RIP, my D.
Greg got one of those cat backpacks
Yes. I got one for the Holidays. Yes, we are now "Those" People. #Nessie #Ragdoll pic.twitter.com/S66wxD1y1f— Burkelton (@GregBurke85) January 3, 2020
Nessie seems happy.
