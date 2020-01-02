New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Late Night Army: Revenge of the Super Mario Maker 2 Super Show!

It's back! Everyone's favorite show on Twitch is here to talk you through World War 3.
Asif Khan
1

The Late Night Army show returns with a very special first episode of the year. I will be playing staff and Shacker levels and maybe even start a new course. Please take a look at Super Mario Maker 2.

Join me over in Twitch chat or hit me up on Twitter @technosucks. Use #LNA if you are into that sort of thing. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement. Tonight's stream is super special as we take a look at Super Mario Maker 2. Check out our Super Mario Maker 2 hub for all sorts of great guides. 

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

