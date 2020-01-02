Late Night Army: Revenge of the Super Mario Maker 2 Super Show! It's back! Everyone's favorite show on Twitch is here to talk you through World War 3.

The Late Night Army show returns with a very special first episode of the year. I will be playing staff and Shacker levels and maybe even start a new course. Please take a look at Super Mario Maker 2.

Join me over in Twitch chat or hit me up on Twitter @technosucks. Use #LNA if you are into that sort of thing. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement. Tonight's stream is super special as we take a look at Super Mario Maker 2. Check out our Super Mario Maker 2 hub for all sorts of great guides.