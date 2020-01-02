Grab 10 free Twitch Prime games for January including Dandara, Anarcute Start 2020 off right with a staggering selection of free games for the weekend, courtesy of your friends at Twitch Prime.

Need a few new games to add to your collection? When it comes to free games, it seems like every gaming distribution service is lousy with them. So make sure you grab them when they're around, because they won't always be free!

Now, Twitch Prime is giving away ten exciting games for members that you won't want to miss. Make sure you snag Hue, When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, Hover, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, Enter the Gungeon, Ape Out, Gato Roboto, Witcheye, and Heave Ho now, before they all go away. That also includes games like Dandara and Anarcute, all of which are up for your gaming pleasure now!

If you're into cosmetic items and all of that fun stuff, some of that is available for your downloading pleasure as well You can grab a Prime Holiday Bundle for Fallout 76, take home some free GTA Online properties, and sift through some other fun offers via the main page.

Was your New Year's resolution to game more? Good, us too.



We've got 10 free games with #TwitchPrime this month including Dandara, Anarcute, & more new Jan titles, PLUS you can still get #EnterTheGungeon & other @devolverdigital games!



Claim now --> https://t.co/LFIUc2M9qo pic.twitter.com/tF5Wl4qYtc — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) January 2, 2020

If you're ready to expand your gaming collection, you should get on it ASAP and snag all 10 of the games. If you haven't yet subscribed to Twitch Prime, a membership (which is essentially Amazon Prime) will run you about $13 a month and $119 per year. With all the perks it nets you, it's well worth the cost, except for when Amazon can't get itself together long enough to get you two-day shipping. Then things get frustrating.