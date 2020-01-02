First Post! January 2, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our new year of posting. Please take a look.
Another solid Internet cat video
This cat saying “well hi!” in a southern accent pic.twitter.com/zmi15WsJAq— Neskimo (@NudeEskimo) January 1, 2020
That kitty really sounds like a human.
Look at this dank New Years meme
This sums it up perfectly lol pic.twitter.com/28MKVecEUj— Warchief Thyst (@Thyst03) January 2, 2020
Truly a decade of monitor improvements.
Rob Smith's 2020 Macro Outlook on the market
My trading coach, Rob Smith, was kind enough to post a video breaking down all sectors of the stock market going into 2020. Lots of inside year technical setups! Be safe, traders. It's an election year.
400 people were arrested in Hong Kong on New Year's Day
About 400 people were arrested on New Year's Day in Hong Kong after police fired tear gas and used water cannon to disperse protesters. The pro-democracy protest had been peaceful during the afternoon but later descended into chaos https://t.co/nFJ6OtkB8f pic.twitter.com/2d1fL51fJU— Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2020
New year, same garbage from the Chinese Communist Party.
Australia is still on fire
I try keep Twitter light, but:— Jandles (@Jandles__) January 2, 2020
8 people have died, 17 missing, estimated 500 million animals dead, fires 11x bigger than those in the Amazon (which got worldwide coverage), yet hardly anyone outside of Aus knows about it and our Prime Minister is doing fuck all #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/ATnsXk7Y6x
These fires probably aren't indicative of anything related to global climate change.
Geralt and his sword
geralt: >:[— △⃒⃘ (@iatemuggles) January 1, 2020
his sword: :D pic.twitter.com/6Z3YyEJgeE
What a happy looking sword! How goes your Der Witcher, Shacknews?
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
"It's close, but your terrible taste in FPS was thwarted by the good people at Shacknews." - @technosucks https://t.co/Qx7HsetAsV@Borderlands 3 wins Best FPS Game of 2019!@DuvalMagic @BarackObama @maarten_g pic.twitter.com/2i6CiTGPSm— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 30, 2019
- Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2019
- Shacknews Game of the Year 2019 - Super Mario Maker 2
- Year of the Games: 2019
- Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2019
- Shacknews Person of the Year 2019 - Blitzchung (Chung Ng Wai)
- Do it for Shacknews Award 2019 - Marc Rebillet
- Shacknews Best PC Game of 2019 - Disco Elysium
- Shacknews Best PS4 Game of 2019 - Death Stranding
- Shacknews Best Xbox One Game of 2019 - Gears 5
- Shacknews Best Voice Actor of 2019 - Tommie Earl Jenkins
- Shacknews Best Co-Op Game of 2019 - Remnant: From the Ashes
- Modojo @ Shacknews Mobile Game of the Year 2019 - TEPPEN
- Shacknews Best Multiplayer Game of 2019 - Tetris 99
- Shacknews Best FPS Game of 2019 - Borderlands 3
There you have it, Shacknews. Your first First Post! for 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! January 2, 2020