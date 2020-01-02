New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! January 2, 2020

It's the first First Post! of 2020! Get in the pool!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our new year of posting. Please take a look.

Another solid Internet cat video

That kitty really sounds like a human.

Look at this dank New Years meme

Truly a decade of monitor improvements.

Rob Smith's 2020 Macro Outlook on the market

My trading coach, Rob Smith, was kind enough to post a video breaking down all sectors of the stock market going into 2020. Lots of inside year technical setups! Be safe, traders. It's an election year.

400 people were arrested in Hong Kong on New Year's Day

New year, same garbage from the Chinese Communist Party. 

Australia is still on fire

These fires probably aren't indicative of anything related to global climate change.

Geralt and his sword

What a happy looking sword! How goes your Der Witcher, Shacknews?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your first First Post! for 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

