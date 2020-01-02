First Post! January 2, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our new year of posting. Please take a look.

Another solid Internet cat video

This cat saying “well hi!” in a southern accent pic.twitter.com/zmi15WsJAq — Neskimo (@NudeEskimo) January 1, 2020

That kitty really sounds like a human.

Look at this dank New Years meme

This sums it up perfectly lol pic.twitter.com/28MKVecEUj — Warchief Thyst (@Thyst03) January 2, 2020

Truly a decade of monitor improvements.

Rob Smith's 2020 Macro Outlook on the market

My trading coach, Rob Smith, was kind enough to post a video breaking down all sectors of the stock market going into 2020. Lots of inside year technical setups! Be safe, traders. It's an election year.

400 people were arrested in Hong Kong on New Year's Day

About 400 people were arrested on New Year's Day in Hong Kong after police fired tear gas and used water cannon to disperse protesters. The pro-democracy protest had been peaceful during the afternoon but later descended into chaos https://t.co/nFJ6OtkB8f pic.twitter.com/2d1fL51fJU — Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2020

New year, same garbage from the Chinese Communist Party.

Australia is still on fire

I try keep Twitter light, but:



8 people have died, 17 missing, estimated 500 million animals dead, fires 11x bigger than those in the Amazon (which got worldwide coverage), yet hardly anyone outside of Aus knows about it and our Prime Minister is doing fuck all #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/ATnsXk7Y6x — Jandles (@Jandles__) January 2, 2020

These fires probably aren't indicative of anything related to global climate change.

Geralt and his sword

What a happy looking sword! How goes your Der Witcher, Shacknews?

Lola is the best dog.

