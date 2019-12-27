Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 27: Goodbye 2019

It's the final deals post of the year and that means you have one last chance to save on all of the best games of the year and years before. There isn't too much new to find here. The Xbox One Countdown Sale is continuing on through next week, as is the PlayStation Holiday Sale. So if you're looking to save on the big 2019 hits, this is the time to do it.

Nintendo is continuing its big holiday sales, but they've also tacked on to last week's pile. In addition to the best from Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, and Square Enix, you can also find the best from Blizzard, Capcom, and Nintendo's Indie World line. So pick your best game and get to playing!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here are some extra incentives in the form of six free months of Spotify Premium, three free months of Discord Nitro, and one month of EA Access! These perks are valid for new and existing members! Check out the Xbox Game Pass website for more details.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch