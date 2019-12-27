Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 27: Goodbye 2019

It's the final deals post of the year and that means you have one last chance to save on all of the best games of the year and years before. There isn't too much new to find here. The Xbox One Countdown Sale is continuing on through next week, as is the PlayStation Holiday Sale. So if you're looking to save on the big 2019 hits, this is the time to do it.
Nintendo is continuing its big holiday sales, but they've also tacked on to last week's pile. In addition to the best from Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, and Square Enix, you can also find the best from Blizzard, Capcom, and Nintendo's Indie World line. So pick your best game and get to playing!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Insane Robots - FREE!
- Jurassic World Evolution - FREE!
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle - $8.99 (60% off)
- The Escapists - $3.99 (80% off)
- The Surge: Augmented Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here are some extra incentives in the form of six free months of Spotify Premium, three free months of Discord Nitro, and one month of EA Access! These perks are valid for new and existing members!
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $53.99 (10% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $35.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 20 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $23.99 (60% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $24.49 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $44.99 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Code Vein - $41.99 (30% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Thieves Anniversary Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $31.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $44.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $23.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $23.99 (60% off)
- Rage 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $20.99 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls III - $19.79 (67% off)
- GreedFall - $34.99 (30% off)
- Subnautica - $19.49 (35% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $22.49 (25% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Death Stranding - $40.19 (33% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $49.89 (17% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $39.59 (34% off)
- Control - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $20.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Code Vein - $35.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $27.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $19.79 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rage 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $17.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- GreedFall - $34.99 (30% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.79 (34% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Titanfall 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dauntless: Royal Steel Weapon Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire - $19.99 (20% off)
- Baba Is You - $12.00 (20% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $13.99 (30% off)
- Terraria - $20.99 (30% off)
- Downwell - $1.49 (50% off)
- Torchlight II - $11.99 (40% off)
- Blasphemous - $19.99 (20% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamesh - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $19.99 (33% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.99 (33% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $24.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $11.99 (40% off)
- Onimush: Warlords - $11.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $19.99 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry - $14.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.99 (33% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $25.99 (35% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $31.99 (20% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $31.99 (20% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $19.79 (67% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- RAD - $13.99 (30% off)
- God Eater 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (70% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $22.49 (25% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $13.59 (65% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 (30% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - $19.49 (33% off)
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $29.99 (25% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- West of Loathing - $6.60 (40% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Third The Full Package - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
