Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Super Challenge Livestream

One lucky winner will have a special Nintendo Switch bundle sent their way for Shackmas. Join us for the festivities.
Asif Khan
5

Tonight, I will be judging community made levels in the first ever Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Super Challenge. I will be playing staff and Shacker levels and maybe even show everyone a peek at my new course. Winner takes home a special Nintendo Switch Shackmas bundle. Please take a look at Super Mario Maker 2. 

Submitted levels:

Milleh - NLP-B7X-W0H and CNG-MLD-9VF

Ryder (via Galadriel07) - 8N5-2XD-FGG

ConfusedUs - 00P-Q4X-8CG

rick - VRS-90D-XWF

kaddar0 - SJC-GYC-PKF

David Craddock - 2FW-X5D-B7G

Wikus Van De Merwe - 8NF-4H2-KYF 

skankcore -  LPY-3XJ-RXF

Join me over in Twitch chat or hit me up on Twitter @technosucks. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement. Tonight's stream is super special as we take a look at Super Mario Maker 2. Check out our Super Mario Maker 2 hub for all sorts of great guides.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 21, 2019 7:00 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Super Challenge Livestream

    • skankcore legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 21, 2019 7:10 PM

      LPY-3XJ-RXF is my level, it was posted in the thread earlier, I guess it got overlooked :[

    • Jackass1233 legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 21, 2019 7:13 PM

      I think only accepting brand new levels was a mistake....hence why...5 people participated. Should have let anyone submit anything even if its old. I would have made a level but I just don't have the time now, meanwhile 32 levels i've made in the past that you've never played just sit there.

      I don't need any of the prizes because I have a switch and switch lite already, but it would have been cool to see more stuff streamed from the community. Also....current link thats up doesn't even work, so you can't even look watch the few levels submitted.

      • skankcore legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 21, 2019 7:14 PM

        Stream hasn’t started yet, should be soon.

        • Jackass1233 legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 21, 2019 7:16 PM

          I don't think a lot of people are going to watch

