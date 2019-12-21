Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Super Challenge Livestream
One lucky winner will have a special Nintendo Switch bundle sent their way for Shackmas. Join us for the festivities.
Tonight, I will be judging community made levels in the first ever Shackmas Super Mario Maker 2 Super Challenge. I will be playing staff and Shacker levels and maybe even show everyone a peek at my new course. Winner takes home a special Nintendo Switch Shackmas bundle. Please take a look at Super Mario Maker 2.
Submitted levels:
Milleh - NLP-B7X-W0H and CNG-MLD-9VF
Ryder (via Galadriel07) - 8N5-2XD-FGG
ConfusedUs - 00P-Q4X-8CG
rick - VRS-90D-XWF
kaddar0 - SJC-GYC-PKF
David Craddock - 2FW-X5D-B7G
Wikus Van De Merwe - 8NF-4H2-KYF
skankcore - LPY-3XJ-RXF
Tonight's stream is super special as we take a look at Super Mario Maker 2. Check out our Super Mario Maker 2 hub for all sorts of great guides.
I think only accepting brand new levels was a mistake....hence why...5 people participated. Should have let anyone submit anything even if its old. I would have made a level but I just don't have the time now, meanwhile 32 levels i've made in the past that you've never played just sit there.
I don't need any of the prizes because I have a switch and switch lite already, but it would have been cool to see more stuff streamed from the community. Also....current link thats up doesn't even work, so you can't even look watch the few levels submitted.