Weekend Discussion - December 21, 2019

It's officially the Holiday break here at Shacknews, but we will be here to tell you what day it is. Check out today's Weekend Discussion.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our weekend of posting. Please take a look.

Shackmas Time in the Shacknews Chatty

Hue Hue Hue! Happy Shackmas!
We are doing our annual series of Shackmas giveaways on our Shacknews Chatty forum. Keep an eye out, there may be more giveaways soon!

At least you aren't Kevin Love this morning

I know the Cavs won the game, and Morant missed that dunk, but Kevin Love's face took the brunt of the action.

Seflie Saturday at Shacknews

My brother is still not sure about this Selfie Saturday trend.
Head over to Crimson's Selfie Saturday Shacknews Chatty thread for all of the Shacker pics you can handle.

SHACKMAS SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 SUPER CHALLENGE

Later today, I will be taking a look at our user-submitted levels to see who did it for Shacknews the hardest. Head over to our Twitch channel later today to join in on the fun.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for December 21, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

      I’ll be with my family and father-in-law. Just having a festive weekend :D I hope to finish the story in RDR2 and catch as much Late Night Army as possible! #LNA #CWD

      I am working on a blanket for my sister. It's a Crochet Along I found by one of my favorite bloggers. I started it back in May (They all started it in January and they release a pattern for a square every two weeks until Thanksgiving. Each pattern is different but you end up with a 12" square. You use the same colors for each so it all goes together.) And I have 5 squares left so I am trying to do one square per day so I can get it to her, hopefully before New Years or maybe just after.

      The squares I have done so far are here if anyone is interested:
      https://flickr.com/photos/28238018@N04/sets/72157709044159807

      Today my kiddo has a birthday party this afternoon to go to so Ratalon is going to take him to that. And then we are going to grab a quick dinner and head over to a neighborhood in the southwestern part of the city that decorates their houses in a huge way. There is a grinchmobile and a stand for hot cocoa and cookies where the proceeds go to the homeless shelter and a Santa you can take a picture with. It's pretty cool. Oh we will probably have in n out burger at some point today too.

      Tomorrow we have the first night of Hannukah dinner at a friend's new house. We aren't actually having dinner though, just jelly donuts and lighting the Menorah, I guess. I need to figure out what we are going to bring with us, besides GF donuts for Ryder lol.

      We are holding off our weekly Costco trip til Monday morning. I am hoping it will be less busy that day than this weekend. We need to grab a tritip for Christmas dinner. And I want to see if they have any pork shoulders for pulled pork to put inside tamales. I've never made them and I really want to. I bought the husks at Costco last weekend but I need to get Masa and the pork for inside.

      So that's our weekend! Hope you guys all have good weekends!!

      Go illini beat the dirty evil mizzou and earn Braggin’ rights

Hello, Meet Lola