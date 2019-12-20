CD Projekt Red makes peace with original Witcher author
After years of bad blood and disagreement, CD Projekt Red and Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski have made peace. It's a holiday miracle.
Far back in the day, Andrzej Sapkowski didn’t mind letting a video game company use his Witcher series to make some video games. He didn’t believe games were that important and had no idea CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher would take off and make all the money. All of it. It didn’t stop him from trying to renegotiate for more once he realized just how much he undercut himself, which has been a source of frustration and disagreement between the author and CDPR for years. That bad blood is finally coming to an end. CD Project Red and Andrzej Sapkowski have signed a new deal and are apparently on good terms again.
CD Projekt Red announced the new agreement between CDPR and Andrzej Sapkowski on December 20, 2019. Nothing is disclosed on what CD Projekt Red is giving Sapkowski or what Sapkowski is offering in return on the agreement, but it would appear that the many years of disagreement between Sapkowski and CDPR have finally come to an end.
Much of the issue comes from the fact that Sapkowski licensed the Witcher name for an up-front fee rather than percentages over time. He could have never guessed that The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings would become a breakout hit or that The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt was so good, it would earn high praise, reviews, and accolades throughout the gaming community, including the 2015 Shacknews Game of the Year, as well as the #1 spot on the Shacknews Community’s Games of the Decade.
It’s unknown what happens from here. The Witcher brand is still very active with an ongoing Netflix series starring Henry Cavill, and CD Projekt Red is neck deep in ensuring the success of their much anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020’s video game release calender. That said, with how well Witcher 3 did and how excited everyone has been for the Netflix series, we have little doubt that CDPR and Sapkowski would mind returning to the Witcher series under more amicable circumstances.
Money.
Way back, the author cared little about video games, so CD Projekt got a license dirt cheap. Then the games took off (particulary after witcher 3) and the author suddenly was like "Uh I should have a lot more". He wanted something on the order of $16M in past royalties.
Now, I'm sure CD Projekt had a case not to give that to him, but it now sounds like their license was also coming due, so as to make right and assure more Witcher games, they settled somewhere between, and have a license that gives the author better royalties (reading between the lines).
It was money. Back before the first game CD Projekt offered the author a percentage of all future game profits for the rights. The author not thinking the game would make money instead opted for a lump sum.
When The Witcher 3 came out and was a huge hit the author said he made an unfair deal which started the conversation that let to this agreement.
Money. He sold them the rights for cheap early on because he didn't think much of games, but when the series was a huge success, he came asking for 16 million: https://www.gamasutra.com/view/news/327758/The_Witcher_author_wants_16_million_in_royalties_from_CD_Projekt_Red.php
Looks like they finally worked out a deal, which is nice. I assume he did deserve more than he got early on, but he definitely seemed out of touch when it came to the popularity of the games and the wider attention they brought to his books.
But Sapkowski is on record as claiming that for every reader he gained thanks to the success of the games, he lost another. Does he still believe that?
"I think the result would be about equal, yes. If anything, there are more people who have played the games because they read the books. That's my count, but I'm not sure. I never did any studies."
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/wn938w/a-no-bullshit-conversation-with-the-authors-behind-the-witcher-and-metro-2033
i’ve liked the author less after hearing about these complaints. he took easy money early and complained later after making the wrong choice, then dismisses any sales in the books as coming from the games because of what is purely nonsense reasoning. i bought most the novels because of the game, but sure i bet there’s someone who didn’t buy the books... in spite of the games? makes sense
