Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 20: Holiday and Countdown Sales

The major console makers are counting down to the holidays and the new year with some of the biggest sales of 2019, including the first major discount on Death Stranding.
The year is almost over and the major game publishers are sending 2019 away in the best way possible. With just ten days to go, everyone's either throwing big holiday sales or throwing big end of the year sales. The result is lots of savings for you, the player.

PlayStation is holding its big holiday sale on some of the biggest games of the year and previous years. Among the deals is the first major discount on Death Stranding. So if you want to see what Kojima's latest is all about, this is the time to grab it. Xbox is also holding its big sale, but theirs is set to last through the start of the new year. And Nintendo is bidding farewell to the new year with the best from Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, and Team17.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here are some extra incentives in the form of six free months of Spotify Premium, three free months of Discord Nitro, and one month of EA Access! These perks are valid for new and existing members! Check out the Xbox Game Pass website for more details.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

