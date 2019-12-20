Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 20: Holiday and Countdown Sales

The year is almost over and the major game publishers are sending 2019 away in the best way possible. With just ten days to go, everyone's either throwing big holiday sales or throwing big end of the year sales. The result is lots of savings for you, the player.
PlayStation is holding its big holiday sale on some of the biggest games of the year and previous years. Among the deals is the first major discount on Death Stranding. So if you want to see what Kojima's latest is all about, this is the time to grab it. Xbox is also holding its big sale, but theirs is set to last through the start of the new year. And Nintendo is bidding farewell to the new year with the best from Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, and Team17.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Insane Robots - FREE!
- Jurassic World Evolution - FREE!
- War Tech Fighters - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead - $3.99 (80% off)
- Runbow - $2.99 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here are some extra incentives in the form of six free months of Spotify Premium, three free months of Discord Nitro, and one month of EA Access! These perks are valid for new and existing members! Check out the Xbox Game Pass website for more details.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $53.99 (10% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $35.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 20 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $23.99 (60% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $24.49 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $44.99 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Code Vein - $41.99 (30% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sea of Thieves Anniversary Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $31.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $44.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $23.99 (60% off)
- Rage 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $20.99 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls III - $19.79 (67% off)
- GreedFall - $34.99 (30% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $22.49 (25% off)
- We're counting down to the end of the year with one of the biggest sales of the year! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Countdown Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Death Stranding - $40.19 (33% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $49.89 (17% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $39.59 (34% off)
- Control - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $20.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Code Vein - $35.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $27.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $12.49 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $19.79 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rage 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $17.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- GreedFall - $34.99 (30% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.79 (34% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- PlayStation is celebrating the holiday season! Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Holiday Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division Franchise Bundle - $34.99 (65% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $25.99 (35% off)
- Subnautica - $17.99 (40% off)
- Indivisible - $27.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $14.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hitman 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $7.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $9.19 (60% off)
- It's time to say goodbye to 2019. So check out all of the games featured during the PlayStation 4 End of Year Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Titanfall 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dauntless: Royal Steel Weapon Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $31.99 (20% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $19.79 (67% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- RAD - $13.99 (30% off)
- God Eater 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (70% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $22.49 (25% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $13.59 (65% off)
- The very best of Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, and Team 17 are all on sale through the holidays. Check out Nintendo's Game Deals page for all the latest.
- Axiom Verge - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 (30% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - $19.49 (33% off)
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $29.99 (25% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- West of Loathing - $6.60 (40% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Third The Full Package - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 20: Holiday and Countdown Sales