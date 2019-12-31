Shacknews Best Publisher of 2019 - Nintendo

This year has been a fantastic year for video games. We’ve seen tons of great titles release from the likes of Resident Evil 2 Remake to The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on the Nintendo Switch. No matter how you slice things, though, when it comes to game publishers, one in particular has really done a great job of standing out above the rest, and that publisher is Nintendo.

With great games like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Link’s Awakening, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the Nintendo first-party library has only grown with more and more great content. But first-party games aren’t the only thing that has really helped Nintendo stand out this year. We’ve also seen a ton of support from Nintendo for great games like Cadence of Hyrule, a hit indie title that combines the world of Zelda with the Crypt of the NecroDancer’s addictive beat-centric gameplay.

Other titles like Tetris 99, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order have also helped pad out the Nintendo Switch’s library, giving Switch users even more to love. Of course, there are plenty of other fantastic games that we could call attention to. Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield helped redefine the Pokemon franchise by bringing a main entry of the series to a home console for the first time. This year has also brought us new items like the Ring Fit, as well as one of my personal favorite games of the year, Super Mario Maker 2.

No matter how you try to break it down, Nintendo has done a great job this year. We’ve seen an array of titles from first party to indie receiving all the support that they needed to succeed on the Nintendo Switch. On top of that, the company has also done a fantastic job supporting past titles with new updates and content. That’s why, we’re more than happy to announce that Nintendo has been named the Shacknews Best Publisher of 2019. Considering how much Nintendo has to offer players, there’s just no way we could choose any other company.

To check out more of the Shacknews 2019 game awards, keep your eyes glued right here to Shacknews over the coming days.