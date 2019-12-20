First Post! December 20, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Shackmas Time in the Shacknews Chatty
We are doing our annual series of Shackmas giveaways on our Shacknews Chatty forum. Keep an eye out, there may be more giveaways soon!
Epic Games continues to disrupt Google Play ecosystem
Epic has submitted an updated version of Fortnite to Google Play, fixing non-payment-related issues identified with the rejection of our previous submission.— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 19, 2019
We’d love to see Fortnite in an open-commerce Google Play ecosystem in time for Christmas! https://t.co/gYNK759qIo
I hope Tim Sweeney and the crew at Epic Games take this fight to iOS and the App Store.
Steph Curry is trending on Twitter
Don't click on it.
ZeRo does a Smash Ultimate Waifu Tier List
Who is your ichiban waifu in Smash Ultimate?
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
#ICYMI watch @technosucks return a punt during our #LNA Shackmas giveaway!https://t.co/c6SLqNdaBl#GoBizarro #CWD pic.twitter.com/aJTYG8A65Y— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 20, 2019
- Do it for Shacknews Award 2019 nominees
- Shacknews Community Top 100 Games of the Decade #100-76
- Shacknews Community Top 100 Games of the Decade #75-51
- Shacknews Community Top 100 Games of the Decade: #50-31
- Shacknews Community Top 100 Games of the Decade: #30-11
- Google Stadia announced its acquisition of Typhoon Studios
