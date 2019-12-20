New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! December 20, 2019

The Star Wars is out, but check out First Post! instead.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Shackmas Time in the Shacknews Chatty

Hue Hue Hue! Happy Shackmas!

We are doing our annual series of Shackmas giveaways on our Shacknews Chatty forum. Keep an eye out, there may be more giveaways soon!

Epic Games continues to disrupt Google Play ecosystem

I hope Tim Sweeney and the crew at Epic Games take this fight to iOS and the App Store.

Steph Curry is trending on Twitter

"Man, I know you are injured, but keep it in your pants." - LeBron to Steph (probably)

Don't click on it.

ZeRo does a Smash Ultimate Waifu Tier List

Who is your ichiban waifu in Smash Ultimate?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for December 20, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

