First Post! December 20, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Shackmas Time in the Shacknews Chatty

Hue Hue Hue! Happy Shackmas!

We are doing our annual series of Shackmas giveaways on our Shacknews Chatty forum. Keep an eye out, there may be more giveaways soon!

Epic Games continues to disrupt Google Play ecosystem

Epic has submitted an updated version of Fortnite to Google Play, fixing non-payment-related issues identified with the rejection of our previous submission.



We’d love to see Fortnite in an open-commerce Google Play ecosystem in time for Christmas! https://t.co/gYNK759qIo — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 19, 2019

I hope Tim Sweeney and the crew at Epic Games take this fight to iOS and the App Store.

Steph Curry is trending on Twitter

"Man, I know you are injured, but keep it in your pants." - LeBron to Steph (probably)

Don't click on it.

ZeRo does a Smash Ultimate Waifu Tier List

Who is your ichiban waifu in Smash Ultimate?

Lola is the best dog.

