Xur's location and wares for December 20, 2019 - Destiny 2 Find out exactly where Xur is in Destiny 2, as well as all the items he has available to purchase for the weekend of December 20, 2019

Another week of Destiny 2 has come and gone. That means it’s almost time to dive in and see what Xur has to offer this weekend, from December 20 to December 24. This is also a perfect opportunity to deliver any Strange Cookies that you might have baked for our good pal, the wandering merchant. Below you’ll find all the info you need on Xur’s location and wares in Destiny 2.

Like most weeks, Xur will be available to visit from 9 AM PT today until weekly reset this coming Tuesday. That gives players plenty of days to get in contact with the merchant of the Nine to pick up any Exotic items they might be missing out on.

Head to the Rig on Titan to find Xur this week.

To find Xur’s location this week, you’re going to want to head to the Rig on Titan. Here you’ll find the traveling merchant set up and waiting to take any Legendary Shards you might be willing to part with. Curious to know what Xur has for sale this week? Here’s a complete breakdown:

Two-Tailed Fox Exotic Rocket Launcher - 29 Legendary Shards

Assassin's Cowl Exotic Hunter Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Contraverse Hold Exotic Warlock Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Dunemarchers Exotic Titan Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Fated Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

As always, if you don’t own one of the items that Xur has available for purchase, then go ahead and grab it now. You never know when Bungie is going to change things up and make something that was garbage actually viable again, so it’s best to be prepared with whatever items you can get your hands on. You can also pick up one Fated Engram each week, which will grant you something you don’t have already.

Make sure you visit Xur before he’s gone. Now that you know Xur’s location and wares for the weekend, you should be all set to get out there and continue your weekly Destiny 2 grind. For more help, be sure to head over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide. We’ve put together over 100 articles to assist you in your journey. Stay safe out there, Guardian.