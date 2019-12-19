Dauntless's Frostfall event brings snow and limited time quests Cozy up with a monster-slaying odyssey for the holidays, because players who "sleigh" together wreak rewards together.

If you're heading out on monster hunts in Ramsgate in Dauntless, you may want to check out all the cool events going on for the holidays.

The Frostfall event in Dauntless has brought three limited-time quests with seasonal rewards with them, and the first contract is going on right now. There will be different contracts, in fact, throughout Dauntless from December 17 all the way up through January 2. Here's what you can look forward to:

THE LIGHT KISS CONTRACT

When can I start it? December 17 to December 24

What do I get? Frostfall Mistletoe Lantern (lantern skin)

Who do I turn it in to? Arkan Drew



THE CAP AND TRADE CONTRACT

When can I start it? December 24 to December 26

What do I get? Watch Cap (helmet skin)

Who do I turn it in to? Admiral Janek Zai



THE SEATED SLAYER CONTRACT

When can I start it? December 26 to January 2

What do I get? Sit Cross-Legged (emote) and Sit Back (emote)

Who do I turn it in to? Xelya the Farslayer

All you need to do when you finish a contract is turn it in to get a cool new reward. If you've played around in Frostfall before and have a contract's reward already, you'll get platinum instead. You've got until January 30 to complete your contracts (the dates only apply to starting them) and you can earn your rewards up until the end of the month as well.

There's plenty of new, holiday-themed reasons for you to venture out in Dauntless and start taking care of this wide variety of contracts. Get out there and see what you can snap up, and let us know how you're liking the even this year.