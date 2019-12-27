New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Best RPG of 2019 - The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds combines great role-playing mechanics with an incredible world to explore and interact with, making it the Shacknews Best RPG of 2019.
Bill Lavoy
9

There’s nothing quite like falling for a good role-playing video game. Creating a character and customizing it to your liking, then staying true to your vision of the character even if it flies in the face of some of your true beliefs. Along the way, you often find yourself craving another run through the same game to try a different build or approach, and this was never truer with me than The Outer Worlds. In a year where we heard the term “RPG-lite” tossed around, Obsidian Entertainment went full role playing and created the Best RPG of 2019.

On my first run through The Outer Worlds I was trying to be a good person. I wanted to complete all the quests, do right by the good characters and achieve the best ending. Unfortunately, one of my favorite sayings applies very well with The Outer Worlds; you don’t know what you don’t know. I didn’t know I’d want persuasion until it was too late to get it. I didn’t realize combat wasn’t going to be a huge focus for me on that initial run. Every hour played presented new questions about how things would be if I’d made different choices. The result was The Outer Worlds being one of the few games that I’ve fired back up the moment I was done. No cooling off period. I needed to right some wrongs and see some alternate paths.

A great RPG isn’t just about the RPG mechanics, though. A playground worth exploring and interacting with must exist. Obsidian Entertainment nailed this, too. Whether it’s voice acting, writing, graphics, story arcs, or character development, The Outer Worlds gives players environments they want to explore, characters they want to interact with, and writing that will warm your heart one minute and break it the next. They make you want to use the RPG mechanics to unlock more of the wonderful world they’ve created.

Even as I sit here writing about how great it is, I find myself asking, “What would happen if I killed this guy instead of letting him go?” The Outer Worlds will make you ponder what’s possible quite often, the mark of a truly great RPG, and one of the main reasons it has won the Shacknews Best RPG of 2019 award.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

    December 27, 2019 8:00 AM

    Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Shacknews Best RPG of 2019 - The Outer Worlds

      December 27, 2019 8:37 AM

      I bounced off after getting to Monarch. There was a quest route that was just wayyyy too long and I took the wrong direction first so I had to turn around and try again. Just ugh. Bad level design on that level.

        December 27, 2019 8:39 AM

        To each their own. Monarch was the most Fallout like section of the game and the part I enjoyed the most.

          December 27, 2019 8:47 AM

          It sucks spending like 45-60 minutes following a quest beacon outside and shooting mobs/getting past mobs and then suddenly coming up against an impassable canyon and realizing you went the wrong way. 😕

      December 27, 2019 8:49 AM

      Should have been Disco Elysium 1000%.

      December 27, 2019 9:00 AM

      Disco Elysium is best rpg of 2019.

      December 27, 2019 9:25 AM

      I really liked Outer Worlds. I know for a few here it killed their dogs or something, but I thought it was a fun RPG that didnt overstay its welcome.

        December 27, 2019 9:27 AM

        I enjoyed it but I think a lot of people were expecting some kind of Bethesda RPG killer and were disappointed to get something that was way smaller in scale/ambition.

          December 27, 2019 9:28 AM

          They did announce DLC recently, so that is something!

          December 27, 2019 10:14 AM

          I thought my expectations were calibrated accordingly and I was still disappointed. I partly blame playing Disco Elysium before playing OW though because it was so much better written, better role playing, and much more unique and original. It is why DE is a better RPG like... no contest.

          December 27, 2019 10:30 AM

          It wasn't named Outer Fallout and didn't force people to finish the game with mods.

      December 27, 2019 9:56 AM

      Wow lol I love puter world's but this is surprising

      December 27, 2019 10:10 AM

      Do not agree. Boo. Best RPG by a looooooong shot was Disco Elysium. Outer Worlds.... smh 😔

        December 27, 2019 10:12 AM

        Even as I sit here writing about how great it is, I find myself asking, “What would happen if I killed this guy instead of letting him go?” The Outer Worlds will make you ponder what’s possible quite often, the mark of a truly great RPG, and one of the main reasons it has won the Shacknews Best RPG of 2019 award.

        Lol really? Wow....................................................................................

