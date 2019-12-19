Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Using the Datapad App for immersive experiences The Datapad App at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is capable of a lot more than you may have expected.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is much more than just a Star Wars theme park. It's an entirely different world that's meant to be a complete immersive experience for fans to lose themselves in.

So it's no surprise that those responsible for bringing the attraction to life did everything they could to offer different ways for fans to feel as though they were truly walking into the world of Star Wars in real life with Galaxy's Edge in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

One way they accomplished this was by introducing the Datapad App for users wandering into the area. The Datapad App is more than just a simple companion to visitors' trips. It's also an experience. Shacknews spoke to Kelly White, Senior Director of Disney Parks Experiences, Emerging Tech & Innovation and Anisha Deshmane, Creative Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, about bringing it to life.

"When we think about digital and physical convergence, it's really about leveraging the devices guests have with them every day in their back pockets." But how do we use that to unlock physical interactions that are possible? We think about what's hidden and what's uncovered," said Kelly of the app, which is capable of allowing users many different kinds of unique moments within Galaxy's Edge.

"Here in the land, your Datapad allows you to hack into devices, droids, and ships. You can translate the Aurebesh language into English. You can scan crates of cargo to see what's inside of them. And you can actually tune into different transmissions and intercept communications between different people who are communicating throughout the land. It really is a great way to explore what's going on throughout the Outpost."

The Datapad App is a must-have for any visitors looking to travel through the Galaxy's Edge attraction, and Shacknews loved chatting about everything it was capable of and how it came to be.

