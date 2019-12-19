New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Using the Datapad App for immersive experiences

The Datapad App at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is capable of a lot more than you may have expected.

Brittany Vincent
3

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is much more than just a Star Wars theme park. It's an entirely different world that's meant to be a complete immersive experience for fans to lose themselves in.

So it's no surprise that those responsible for bringing the attraction to life did everything they could to offer different ways for fans to feel as though they were truly walking into the world of Star Wars in real life with Galaxy's Edge in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. 

One way they accomplished this was by introducing the Datapad App for users wandering into the area. The Datapad App is more than just a simple companion to visitors' trips. It's also an experience. Shacknews spoke to Kelly White, Senior Director of Disney Parks Experiences, Emerging Tech & Innovation and Anisha Deshmane, Creative Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, about bringing it to life. 

"When we think about digital and physical convergence, it's really about leveraging the devices guests have with them every day in their back pockets." But how do we use that to unlock physical interactions that are possible? We think about what's hidden and what's uncovered," said Kelly of the app, which is capable of allowing users many different kinds of unique moments within Galaxy's Edge.

"Here in the land, your Datapad allows you to hack into devices, droids, and ships. You can translate the Aurebesh language into English. You can scan crates of cargo to see what's inside of them. And you can actually tune into different transmissions and intercept communications between different people who are communicating throughout the land. It really is a great way to explore what's going on throughout the Outpost."

The Datapad App is a must-have for any visitors looking to travel through the Galaxy's Edge attraction, and Shacknews loved chatting about everything it was capable of and how it came to be. 

For more info about Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and Rise of the Resistance, be sure to check out the interview above. Be sure to check out other content like this by subscribing to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 19, 2019 2:00 PM

    Brittany Vincent posted a new article, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Using the Datapad App for immersive experiences

    • hoopfam4 legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 19, 2019 2:07 PM

      I wish I had known about this last week when I was at Disneyland. I did see the QR codes on the loot crates scattered all over the place but using a normal QR code scanner didn't do anything, of course.

    • bling1bling legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 19, 2019 2:19 PM

      It was fun "hacking" into different things at Galaxy's Edge. Random things would buzz, make strange noise, and come to life. I think even stormtroopers would randomly check on people that were hacking and start interrogating them.

      • senor135 legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 19, 2019 5:26 PM

        i loke the interrogation idea, but if it happened to me i would not be a good actor / person to play along. im no good at RP

    • senor135 legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 19, 2019 5:27 PM

      i used it a bunch when i was there. pretty cool, but hard to really commit to, cause i feel like i gotta keep moving and get to the major stuff i wanna see.

