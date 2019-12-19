Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Shackmas Time in the Shacknews Chatty
We are doing our annual series of Shackmas giveaways on our Shacknews Chatty forum. Keep an eye out, there may be more giveaways soon!
Phantom footstooling could change Smash Ultimate meta
GimR with a super informative video about an exploit of the double jump mechanic in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It had been highlighted previously by Captain L, but this is the most public display of what could be a new technique for professional Smash players.
By the way, Kirby is S-Tier
Yeah, we all know Kirby is the best based on World of Light anyway.— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) December 18, 2019
Am I right?
Check out this awesome image of the Andromeda galaxy
Sharpest image ever taken of the Andromeda galaxy. Click to zoom. Incredible. https://t.co/K7n8qExQwc— Chance Ivey 🍕 (@iveytron) December 19, 2019
This is super cool! Check it out at spacetelescope.org.
Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to today?
First Post! December 19, 2019