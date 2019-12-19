New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Capcom has invited Resident Evil ambassadors to play an unknown game

Outside of Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance, Capcom has recently invited RE Ambassasdors to check out another unannounced title.
TJ Denzer
7

2020 is shaping up to be quite the busy year for Capcom and their survival horror franchises. Resident Evil 3 is already on the horizon and the multiplayer 4v1 Resident Evil Resistance will be packaged with it, but that doesn’t appear to be all. A recently leaked email suggests that Capcom is inviting Resident Evil ambassadors to check out an upcoming test of yet another unannounced game, and it follows some very interesting trademark renewals.

On December 18, 2019, a member of the recently established Resident Evil Ambassador program published info from a recent email regarding an unannounced game on Reddit. The email reportedly came from RE Ambassador producer Tsuyoshi Otani and points to an alleged plan for an upcoming limited play test on an unannounced Capcom game.

“As limited offers to Ambassadors,” the posted email states. “We have invitations to a play test session of our unannounced title, and priority seats at our game show booth.”

If true, and given the context, it seems likely that Capcom is testing out another survival horror game.

Given its renewed trademark and Capcom's success with their survival horror remakes, could we be looking at the possibility of a Dino Crisis remake?
Interestingly enough, Capcom just filed new trademarks for a lot of its IPs. As discovered by Siliconera, Capcom was just approved for a new trademark on Dino Crisis on December 17, as confirmed via Japanese trademark website Chizai Watch. There were plenty of other Capcom trademarks renewed, including Breath of Fire, Strider Hiryu, Mega Man Legends, and more. Companies refresh their trademarks all the time, as EA did with the SKATE franchise. However, the refresh of the Dino Crisis trademark in proximity to the success of Resident Evil 2’s remake, Resident Evil 3’s upcoming April 2020 release, and the play test for an “unannounced game” seems more than a little promising.

Shacknews will have more on this story as further news and information becomes available. Are you interested in seeing Dino Crisis get Resident Evil remake treatment? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 19, 2019 10:28 AM

      Capcom also did Clocktower/Haunting Ground. I dunno if a wide audience could welcome a new Clocktower, though. It’s more niche.

      I wish it’d be a new horror IP, but I can hang with Dino Crisis.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 19, 2019 10:33 AM

        Which reminds me: Craddock, I am dying for your Tormented news flash. Nobody else might care, but you tantalized me like an arch-torturer of the Ten Hells.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 19, 2019 10:36 AM

          Goddamn concussion: REMOTHERED. I am so sick of this bullshit. :(

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        December 19, 2019 10:36 AM

        I would also be extremely cool with a new Clock Tower as long as they didn't do anything like the weird super magical girl schtick in Clock Tower 3. Haunting Grounds was very underrated. I'd be cool with that, but yeah, I'm betting my money on Dino Crisis before anything else given the coincidence of events.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 19, 2019 10:44 AM

          If you’re a fan of these, definitely check out Remothered: Tormented Fathers, which is a great fusion of Clocktower nostalgia and Italian Giallo sensibility.

          Also, if you want a new horror game with an excellent dog, gotta play Blair Witch. Ultimate good doggo action. ;)

          • JohnnyChugs
            reply
            December 19, 2019 11:01 AM

            I am a huge fan of what they did with Remothered. I like Blair Witch too in theory, but all the screen distortion during monster events in first-person makes me queasy unfortunately. It looked surprisingly good.

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              December 19, 2019 1:53 PM

              That end part in Blair Witch, where you have to keep looking down at the floor through the viewfinder caused a really weird sensation, but that’s nothing new for Bloober. >Observer_ had a lot of intentionally aggravating sub-aural audio and Layers of Fear pulled all sorts of semi-physical, semi-psychological tricks like that too.

              I like the audacity.

