Evening Reading - December 18, 2019

President Trump impeached

The House of Representatives voted to impeach the president this evening.

Shackmas Time in the Shacknews Chatty

Hue Hue Hue! Happy Shackmas!

We are doing our annual series of Shackmas giveaways on our Shacknews Chatty forum. Head over to the currently active PS4, Switch, and Xbox One giveaway threads for your chance to win!

Are chonky laptops becoming obsolete?

Dave Lee takes a look at large form factor laptops in this video.

The Witcher 3 hits Xbox Game Pass tomorrow

The Witcher 3. December 19 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 14, 2019

I am pretty sure every Shacker already has this game, but it is coming to Game Pass tomorrow!

