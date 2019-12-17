Evening Reading - December 17, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Walt Mossberg looks back at Apple's last decade

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

I loved to see Walt come out of retirement to talk Apple today. He is dead right that Apple has yet to release a blockbuster new product category under CEO Tim Apple. You should definitely give Walt's article over at The Verge a read this evening.

Internet cat video is pretty good

Gonna tell my kids this is Scott Storch.pic.twitter.com/jEKwBvOGv8 — Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) December 17, 2019

Much wow! Very cat!

Murder was the case, and the Switch broke it wide open

Switch leads to break in murder case https://t.co/fQmNBu6ZCd pic.twitter.com/NoONj8ov7Y — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) December 17, 2019

A Nintendo Switch going online after being stolen has lead to a murder case being solved. Police tracked down an accomplice in the murder of University of South Alabama professor Matthew Wiser. Tiquez Timmons had logged into the Switch to play some games, leading the police to him. Sadly, Professor Wiser is still gone, but at least the people responsible for his death can be brought to justice.

Rich Eisen pays tribute to his late father

Rich isn't afraid to show emotion during his broadcasts, and today he shared some of the pain of losing his father with his audience in a very touching tribute. "Let's love. Let's be compassionate. Let's try and be understanding. It's missing so much in the world these days..."

