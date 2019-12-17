ShackStream: Red Dead Moonshining 2: Judgement Day Today's episode of the ShackStream heads out to the backwood to cook up some hooch.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode puts us back into the old west as we try out the newest content update for Red Dead Redemption 2’s Red Dead Online mode, dubbed Moonshiners.

Expect lots of cougar attacks, alcohol-based fires, mustaches, dirty men, dirty women, horse bits, dirt, and some nice graphics. It’s everything you could ever want.

The fun kicks off at 5:00 PM ET (02:00 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

