First Post! December 17, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Two-time QuakeCon champion is now an Apex Legends pro

Normal teams: practicing

My team: pic.twitter.com/jfrVRswAHE — NAVI clawz (@clawzzzy) December 14, 2019

It is sad to see the best player in the world turn his back on Quake, but I don't blame him one bit. Apex Legends has sizeable prize pools and Quake Champions is... still in Early Access.

British PM Jaboofer meets with Cabinet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens first cabinet meeting for his new government https://t.co/g3kmS4R18k pic.twitter.com/8bqxorgkWk — Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2019

"We need to repay their trust," said the PM.

Popeyes trolls Chick-fil-A with job ad

This ad was seen in the Miami Herald. Chick-fil-A is famously closed on Sundays.

Free on Sunday? Get em, Popeyes!

US stock market keep hitting all-time highs

Buckle up, folks. This market is going parabolic.

There is no end in sight, and I am sure this will continue forever. Goldman Sachs is not so sure about that.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for December 17, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? It's Taco Tuesday! Let us know if you are going to eat tacos today in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.