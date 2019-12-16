FMV game Death Come True coming to PS4, Switch, PC, and mobile You'll be able to try out this intriguing new FMV title soon, and it'll hit a variety of different platforms.

Death Come True is an intriguing new title from the man that brought us Danganronpa, Kazutaka Kodaka. After being announced about a week or so ago, it was finally confirmed to be releasing on a variety of platforms.

The upcoming full motion video game adventure is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android when it debuts in 2020, according to publisher Izanagi Games.

"The story takes place in a hotel. The main character, Makoto Karaki is a wanted serial killer," wrote Izanagi Games of the game's main premise, by way of Gematsu. "However, he has lost all of his memories. Under such circumstances, when he dies, he has a mysterious ability to “time leap” and return to the past. As he’s being chased as a criminal, who can he trust? Who should he be wary of? What is his true identity? The man searches to find the truth as he repeats decisions and death."

The trailer makes it seem as though it has a lot in common with the FMV game Erica. It's certainly going to be an interesting take on the genre, but we don't know a lot about it. Hopefully there are additional details set to start tricking out over the coming weeks. It looks like it's going to be a trippy new challenge for people who like to work to deduce the truth.

Here's to additional developers making games that defiantly go out of the box, because we certainly need more of them in this day and age.