New Final Fantasy 7 Remake images show off Sephiroth, Shiva, & more Square Enix also offered additional info on the Train Graveyard, Aerith's new combat options, and a new character.

Can't wait to take a peek at Final Fantasy 7 Remake? Square Enix just gave us all an early holiday gift with a few new photos and details about the upcoming game in 2020.

For one thing, we got an up-close-and-personal look at Sephiroth, the iconic villain of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and he looks just as menacing as usual. His "in flames" pose looks especially cool when recreated with his new character model, but he still has that odd Advent Children look to him. He still seems just as wily and terrifying as usual, though, and a force to be reckoned with. That much won't change in the new game.

There is, however, a new character joining the game in the form of 3-C SOLDIER named Roche. His nickname is "Speed Demon," and he loves bikes, speed, and being challenged by others. To that end, his comrades think he's annoying.

Square Enix also saw fit to give us a few glimpses of how Aerith would perform in battle. She now has a ranged magic attack as well as her unique ability, called Tempest, which can be charged up by holding the Triangle button. Interestingly enough she also has a special magical barrier called Lustrous Shield that can keep projectiles from hitting her.

And if you thought seeing more of Aerith in combat was cool, wait until you see the classic summon Shiva. This time around, much like in Final Fantasy XIII, you can summon her, then issue commands such as Tempest or Heavenly Strike. Before Shiva disappears, she'll use her famous Diamond Dust move.

Beyond looks at characters, the official Square Enix blog post also showed off some of the Train Graveyard, which will feature additional dialogue, story sequences, and other content not seen in the original game. This will carry over into additional segments of the game, too.

Can't wait to get your paws on the game? There are only a few months left to wait, so gear up for March 3, 2020. I'm raring to go, are you?