First Post! December 16, 2019

Kojima Productions celebrates four year anniversary
On 2015/12/16 I established Kojima Productions. Back then only I had was this logo and the temp room. No office, no staffs, no machine, no engine, but I already had a vision of "visiting plan" to deliver the play to the new world as being a LUDENS.Thanks to all ppl who supported. pic.twitter.com/PtIghKf0GX— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 16, 2019
Congratulations to the whole team at Kojima Productions. Here's to four more years!
Space Channel 5 celebrates 20th anniversary
Stay tuned.— Space Channel 5【公式】最新作2020 (@Space_Channel5) December 15, 2019
1999-12-16
⬇︎
2019-12-16https://t.co/SzW8N1vqxs pic.twitter.com/dgcgCNtJLE
Looking forward to Kinda Funky News Flash launching on VR HMDs next year.
Another awesome birb picture
A Tufted Titmouse closeup. pic.twitter.com/toa2U7jlqj— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) December 15, 2019
Helvetica takes great pictures.
Pied Piper - Full 10 Years Later Silicon Valley Documentary (SPOILER WARNING)
This contains Silicon Valley spoilers, but it is pretty well done.
