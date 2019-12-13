Evening Reading - December 13, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Foveated rendering meme is solid meme

That's why Elon was standing at The Game Awards.

Stone Cold and Booker T destroyed a grocery store 18 years ago today

18 years ago today, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T went grocery shopping 🛒



(via @WWENetwork) pic.twitter.com/fqBKQS65Nl — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 13, 2019

And that's the bottom line.

This Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 trailer 0wns yer arse

I am super excited for this game.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 13, 2019.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.