Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Foveated rendering meme is solid meme
December 14, 2019
That's why Elon was standing at The Game Awards.
Stone Cold and Booker T destroyed a grocery store 18 years ago today
18 years ago today, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T went grocery shopping 🛒— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 13, 2019
(via @WWENetwork) pic.twitter.com/fqBKQS65Nl
And that's the bottom line.
Shackmas Time in the Shacknews Chatty
We are doing our annual series of Shackmas giveaways on our Shacknews Chatty forum. Head over to the currently active Nintendo Switch giveaway thread for your chance to win!
This Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 trailer 0wns yer arse
I am super excited for this game.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
"They put THAT? Crying guy??" 😂 #DeathStranding#TheGameAwards #TheGameAwards2019 LIVE🔴https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/T55acbepzK— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 13, 2019
- The Game Awards 2019 winners, announcements, & trailers
- Death Stranding soundtrack getting vinyl release in 2020
- Xur's location and wares for December 13, 2019 - Destiny 2
- The Cartridge Family 084 - 2019 Game Awards, Buffa Seinfeld, a Beatdown that Changes... the Climate
- Capcom Cup 2019: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch
- Holiday gift guide 2019: Best video games of the year
- New Resident Evil 2 demo removes timer and adds creepy Nemesis voice
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 13: The Game Awards 2019
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 13, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 13, 2019