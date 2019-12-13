New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 13, 2019

It's Friday night, and the mood is right for Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Foveated rendering meme is solid meme

That's why Elon was standing at The Game Awards.

Stone Cold and Booker T destroyed a grocery store 18 years ago today

And that's the bottom line.

Shackmas Time in the Shacknews Chatty

Hue Hue Hue! Happy Shackmas!

We are doing our annual series of Shackmas giveaways on our Shacknews Chatty forum. Head over to the currently active Nintendo Switch giveaway thread for your chance to win!

This Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 trailer 0wns yer arse

I am super excited for this game.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 13, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

