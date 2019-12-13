Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 13: The Game Awards 2019

The Game Awards are over. New games were revealed, the best ones from this year were recognized, and the gaming industry came together to celebrate the beloved medium of video games. Now it's time to play some more games, but if you don't have so much disposable income, don't worry. There are some great games on sale this weekend to celebrate The Game Awards.
Top games are on sale across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. The Xbox Game Awards sale has already ended, but there are still some great games on sale throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, PlayStation and Nintendo still have their sales rolling through the next few days.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Insane Robots - FREE!
- The Final Station - FREE!
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here are some extra incentives in the form of six free months of Spotify Premium, three free months of Discord Nitro, and one month of EA Access! These perks are valid for new and existing members! Check out the Xbox Game Pass website for more details.
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat Out of Hell - $5.99 (80% off)
- Mafia III - $9.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- RiME - $9.89 (67% off)
- Make sure to save some money this weekend! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Super Saver Sale.
- Just Dance 2020 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle - $38.24 (15% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $17.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gather the family around the TV. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Family Time Sale.
- Trover Saves the Universe - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Crew 2 - $14.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND with Xbox LIVE Gold)
- Trailmakers - $22.49 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND with Xbox LIVE Gold)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Control - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $20.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 20 - $38.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K10 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Concrete Genie - $20.09 (33% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $9.09 (30% off)
- Celebrate The Game Awards and the best games of this year and years past. Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 The Game Awards Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division Franchise Bundle - $34.99 (65% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $25.99 (35% off)
- Subnautica - $17.99 (40% off)
- Indivisible - $27.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $14.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hitman 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $7.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $9.19 (60% off)
- It's time to say goodbye to 2019. So check out all of the games featured during the PlayStation 4 End of Year Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Titanfall 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dauntless: Royal Steel Weapon Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey - $41.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $35.99 (40% off)
- Cadence of Hyrule - $17.49 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $10.39 (20% off)
- Katana ZERO - $9.74 (35% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- DOOM - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $29.99 (50% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Wargroove - $13.99 (30% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Celeste - $9.99 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $11.99 (40% off)
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - $23.99 (20% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $23.99 (20% off)
- Cardpocalypse - $19.99 (20% off)
- Brawlout - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game - $17.49 (30% off)
- Riverbond - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ashen - $31.99 (20% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $22.49 (25% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $7.49 (75% off)
- West of Loathing - $6.60 (40% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 13: The Game Awards 2019