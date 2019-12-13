New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 13: The Game Awards 2019

All three console makers are celebrating The Game Awards with deals across a slew of nominees from this year and previous years.
Ozzie Mejia
2

The Game Awards are over. New games were revealed, the best ones from this year were recognized, and the gaming industry came together to celebrate the beloved medium of video games. Now it's time to play some more games, but if you don't have so much disposable income, don't worry. There are some great games on sale this weekend to celebrate The Game Awards.

Top games are on sale across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. The Xbox Game Awards sale has already ended, but there are still some great games on sale throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, PlayStation and Nintendo still have their sales rolling through the next few days.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here are some extra incentives in the form of six free months of Spotify Premium, three free months of Discord Nitro, and one month of EA Access! These perks are valid for new and existing members! Check out the Xbox Game Pass website for more details.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola