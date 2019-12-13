New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! December 13, 2019

It's here, it's late, it's First Post!
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Halo Booster song

Our friend Greenskull from ReadyUp made a song about boosters in Halo:Reach.

Halo: Reach in VR?

The VR community is working on a virtual reality mod for Halo: Reach.

High Fidelity VR studio to lay off half of their staff, app will be removed from stores in 2020

Sad news for a group of talented VR devs.

Death Stranding for these weiner fish

Death Stranding.

RIP, fishies.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for December 13, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 13, 2019 10:00 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! December 13, 2019

    Thanks for the Lola pic!
      reply
      December 13, 2019 10:14 AM

      Thanks for the Lola pic!

    I can finally start my day!
      reply
      December 13, 2019 10:43 AM

      I can finally start my day!

    • skankcore legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 13, 2019 10:56 AM

      Great show last night recapping the Geoff Keighley awards! It was a lot of fun. Today I’m debating on finally getting RE2make at the steal of $20 when I have so much I need to play already.

