Xur's location and wares for December 13, 2019 - Destiny 2 Find out what Xur has to offer the weekend of December 13, 2019 in Destiny 2.

It's Friday again, folks, which means it's time to gear up for another great weekend of Destiny 2. This weekend, Xur is making his rounds once more, and that means a slew of great items to pick up using all those Legendary Shards you've just been dying to pawn off to someone. Like most days, Xur can be found somewhere around the Directory. In this guide, we’ll pinpoint his exact location, as well as discuss the items he has available for sale on December 13, 2019.

To find Xur, players are going to want to head over to the barge on Nessus. Xur can then be found waiting to take your Legendary Shards in exchange for one (or several) Exotic items on his inventory list. As always, having your hands on most of the Exotic items in Destiny 2 is never a bad plan, and Xur’s options today include some pretty savory pickups for those who haven’t managed to get their hands on them just yet.

Head to the barge on Nessus to find Xur.

We’ve broken down the complete list of his items below, so take a look to see what is on offer:

Prometheus Lens Exotic Trace Rifle - 29 Legendary Shards

Young Ahamkara's Spine Exotic Hunter Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Hallowfire Heart Exotic Titan Chest Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Wings of Sacred Dawn Exotic Warlock Chest Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Fated Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

What exactly should you buy? Well, everything you don’t already own. That’s usually our advice for this kind of thing. By doing this, you’ll ensure you always have access to whatever guns or items Bungie makes better later on down the road. This takes a lot of the guesswork out of things and just makes it easier to manage your collection overall.

Now that you know what Xur is offering, you can always check out our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide if you’re looking for more help in the latest season of Bungie’s hit title.