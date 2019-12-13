How to launch Railjack missions in Warframe Empyrean Everything you need to know to start playing Railjack missions in the new Warframe Empyrean update.

Warframe Empyrean is finally here, which means Warframe players finally get to head off into intense space battles inside of the Railjack, a brand-new player-controlled spaceship. It’s a huge update for the game, and one that many have been waiting months to be able to dive into. But, like most of the new updates in Warframe, getting started in Empyrean is going to take a little time and work. In this guide, we’ll breakdown everything that players will need to know to dive in and start playing through the Empyrean update and all the new things it has to offer.

How to get started in Warframe Empyrean

Unlike some of the updates that have come to Warframe in the past, Empyrean will be available for players right from the start. That is, they’ll be able to dive into matchmade instances with other crews who have already built their own Railjacks. But, if you really want to get the most out of the Empyrean update, you’re going to need to put in a little work.

Look for an icon of the Railjack in the upper right-hand corner of the screen in the Star Chart. Not seeing it? Make sure your game mode isn't set to Solo.

First, you’re going to need to complete a series of quests which we have outlined below. The most important quest to complete is Rising Tide, which was introduced an update or so before Empyrean launched. This new quest basically takes you through the entire process of building your own Dry Dock and then building a Railjack, which will allow you to launch into Empyrean missions without having to matchmake with other players first.

First unlock and complete the Natah quest. Requires Mastery Rank 3 Scan drones in Grineer Sealab on Uranus

Next, unlock and complete The Second Dream questline. Complete Natah quest Unlock Uranus node Neptune Junction

Finally, unlock and complete the Rising Tide questline. Complete The Second Dream quest Build Dry Dock room in Clan Dojo Research Cephalon Cy at Dry Dock research console Build Cephalon Cy in Foundry



Some things to note, though. While Empyrean is available right from the start for new players, it is highly recommended that you spend some time playing through the game and leveling up. You’ll want to at least unlock your Archwing, which can take a good few hours of playtime. It looks like enemies in Empyrean start off at level 60 or so, which means players should come in expecting quite a fight, especially if they are lower levels.

Once you click the Railjack icon in the Star Chart, you'll see new mission options

If you’ve already completed the Rising Tide quest, then you can host your own mission from the Navigation Star Chart. This can be done by clicking on one of the mission nodes listed in the first available missions in Earth Proxima.

Now that you know how to get started in Warframe Empyrean, make sure you check out the rest of our guide coverage for the update by heading over to our main Warframe hub, where we’ll continue to break down the various elements in the update to provide you with more info and helpful content.