Half-Life: Alyx is a brand-new VR-only entry in the Half-Life series that took fans by surprise when it was announced in late November. It's a first-person shooter developed and published by Valve and the first game Half-Life fans have been blessed with since 12 years ago in 2007. Previously, thanks to an errant mention by The Game Awards creator and host Geoff Keighley, we were all under the impression that we'd see more of Half-Life: Alyx during the award show. That didn't happen, however, and now we're left wanting to see more from the explosive new Half-Life entry.

Where was Half-Life: Alyx at The Game Awards?

Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to make an appearance this year, and as such we'll be waiting quite some time to hear more about it before it finally drops. Originally, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to announce in November that there would be "more on Half-Life: Alyx" when The Game Awards 2019 was scheduled to air on December 12.

Thanks to Valve for trusting me to share its story. I’m so happy to be back to writing after a 5-year hiatus to create and build #TheGameAwards. Stay tuned to #TheGameAwards on December 12 for more on Half-Life: Alyx, and lots more to tell in 2020! — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 21, 2019

"Thanks to Valve for trusting me to share its story. I’m so happy to be back to writing after a 5-year hiatus to create and build #TheGameAwards. Stay tuned to #TheGameAwards on December 12 for more on Half-Life: Alyx, and lots more to tell in 2020!" Geoff wrote. Obviously, this lead eager Half-Life fans to believe if they were just patient enough, they'd get a taste of the game along with a series of other world premiere game trailers and awesome announcements. Sadly, it wasn't meant to be.

Around 5:15 PM ET on December 12, the same day as The Game Awards, Valve posted its own tweet that confirmed Half-Life: Alyx would no longer be shown during the show.

We're sorry to say Half-Life: Alyx won’t be shown at The Game Awards tonight. The team is hard at work on the game, and we’re excited to show you more in the new year as we approach the March release! — Valve (@valvesoftware) December 12, 2019

"We're sorry to say Half-Life: Alyx won’t be shown at The Game Awards tonight. The team is hard at work on the game, and we’re excited to show you more in the new year as we approach the March release!" wrote Valve. From the wording, it's unclear if the appearance was simply canceled at the last-minute or if Geoff could have been confused in his initial tweet. Either way, it didn't show up, and we got this tweet instead. Bummer.

Like Valve has already established, it'll be bringing more information on the game to us in the new year, so don't get your hopes up and start scouring everything related to the game before the holiday season comes to a conclusion.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more news on Half-Life: Alyx as we head into the new year. The game is currently scheduled to debut in March 2020, though there isn't a specific release date just yet. Though Half-Life: Alyx skipped The Game Awards 2019, there are still plenty of opportunities for it to make a splash before it's time to officially head to VR headsets for eager players around the world. Patience is a virtue, after all.