Where was Breath of the Wild 2 at The Game Awards 2019? The Game Awards 2019 has come and gone with zero mention of Nintendo's next most anticipated title, Breath of the Wild 2.

The Game Awards 2019 has concluded, and although there were plenty of announcements, viewers have been left wondering, “where was Breath of the Wild 2?” Considering it’s one of Nintendo’s most popular series, and given an announcement was made at E3 2019, it’s surprising that the latest entry in the Zelda series was absent.

Where was Breath of the Wild 2

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is currently in development, and players know this thanks to the reveal at E3 2019. However, The Game Awards is often a time where developers reveal a little bit more about the big games they’re working on, and Breath of the Wild 2 was nowhere to be seen.

This is surprising, as it’s been some six months since the last bit of information was revealed. All that players have to go on to keep their excitement alive is the 90 second teaser from E3 2019.

Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for Nintendo to keep announcements under wraps, saving them for their Direct service. In fact, there were zero Nintendo reveals or new pieces of information shared at The Game Awards 2019, save for Bravely Default 2. In saying this, Bravely Default 2, while releasing on the Nintendo Switch, isn’t developed by Nintendo.

What does all this mean in terms of Breath of the Wild 2 and it missing from The Game Awards 2019? Well, chances are Nintendo are saving announcements for their next Nintendo Direct or even E3 2020.

If you absolutely need to get some Legend of Zelda action, now's the perfect time for another playthrough of the original Breath of the Wild. Alternatively, why not check out this year's Zelda titles, the incredibly cute Link's Awakening or the rhythmic Cadence of Hyrule?