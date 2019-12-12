New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nine to Five is a tactical FPS entering alpha in 2020

Make your tactics round after round, prioritizing strategy over brute force in Nine to Five.
David Craddock
1

One of many world premieres announced at this year's Game Awards, Nine to Five is a new tactical FPS set for release sometime next year. Anyone interested in trying the game ahead of time can sign up for the alpha at ninetofive.com.

Developing...

Long Reads Editor

David L. Craddock writes fiction, nonfiction, and grocery lists. He is the author of the Stay Awhile and Listen series, and the Gairden Chronicles series of fantasy novels for young adults. Outside of writing, he enjoys playing Mario, Zelda, and Dark Souls games, and will be happy to discuss at length the myriad reasons why Dark Souls 2 is the best in the series. Follow him online at davidlcraddock.com and @davidlcraddock.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola