Nine to Five is a tactical FPS entering alpha in 2020
Make your tactics round after round, prioritizing strategy over brute force in Nine to Five.
One of many world premieres announced at this year's Game Awards, Nine to Five is a new tactical FPS set for release sometime next year. Anyone interested in trying the game ahead of time can sign up for the alpha at ninetofive.com.
