First Post! December 12, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
HUE HUE HUE! HAPPY SHACKMAS!
HUE HUE HUE!!!— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) December 12, 2019
HAPPY SHACKMAS!https://t.co/JUQr5qOllw pic.twitter.com/vBricyNMeU
It's that time of the year, Shackers. Stay tuned for giveaway threads and streams leading up to the end of 2019. Head over to the Shacknews Chatty for a Nintendo Switch Lite giveaway thread happening right now!
Deep thoughts about video games with Elon Musk
If life is a video game, the graphics are great, but the plot is confusing & the tutorial is way too long— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2019
I wish I could skip the cutscenes.
PUT 2FA ON ALL YOUR THINGS
Each time I've watched this video it's given me chills.— Jessica Holley (@Jessica_Holley) December 10, 2019
A Desoto County mother shared this Ring video with me. Four days after the camera was installed in her daughters' room she says someone hacked the camera & began talking to her 8-year-old daughter.
More at 6 on #WMC5 pic.twitter.com/77xCekCnB0
Two-factor authentication, get to know it.
Triple H meme is solid meme
Me on Facebook vs me on Twitter pic.twitter.com/58FK2d6nnZ— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) December 11, 2019
I don't like Facebook, but this meme is good.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Puppydoopface 🐶#HaloReach #HaloReachPC LIVE🔴https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/mkwXwsql0I— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 11, 2019
- Holiday gift guide 2019: Best video games of the year
- Holiday gift guide 2019: What to buy a video game fan
- Hearthstone: Descent of Dragons - 5 Standard decks to try
- Forza Horizon 4 gets The Eliminator battle royale mode
- Greg Rice joins Sony Interactive Entertainment as Global Head of indies
- The Games Festival offers new Steam game demos during The Game Awards 2019
- Tetris 99 patch adds new Team Battle Mode, 10th Maximus Cup announced
- Evening Reading - December 11, 2019
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for December 12, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! December 12, 2019