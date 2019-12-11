Two Point Hospital console release dated for February 2020 Diagnose some out of this world illnesses with the console version of Two Point Hospital when it launches early next year.

Two Point Hospital is hitting PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch next year, and there's finally a window of time in which you can expect it.

Publisher Sega and developer Two Point Studios confirmed that it would be touching down on February 25, 2020. That's only a couple of months away, so you'd better start making plans for which console you want to play it on soon.

Here's an overview of the game, courtesy of Sega:

"Build your epic healthcare empire in the atypical world of Two Point County, by customizing your hospitals, researching (119!) unusual illnesses, curing patients and training staff. At launch, Two Point Hospital on consoles comes with the first two critically acclaimed expansions ‘Bigfoot’ and ‘Pebberley Island’, which gives players a total of 21 regions to explore."

It's plenty of fun if you're a fan of games like Theme Hospital, or if you like watching patients come in with wacky diseases, like their heads turning into lightbulbs and other odd happenings.

Our own Chris Jarrard reviewed Two Point Hospital, and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say:

"Two Point Hospital is just what the doctor ordered. Management sim fans will eat this up and the game’s expertly executed presentation will be able to draw in players new to the genre with its humor and charm. While it’s far from perfect and can become frustrating at times, anyone who has had even a passing interest in checking the game out will come away pleased. During my playtime, I experienced no real bugs, crashes, or other technical issues. The game ran smoothly on my PC and is not particularly demanding of your hardware. Two Point Hospital is a wonderful time waster or the next sim game that you obsessively play for hours. 9/10 prostate exams"

If you're into hospital sims, there's a lot to enjoy about the game. Now that it's been dated for consoles, be sure to check it out and let us know how you're liking it.