First Post! December 11, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
J.J. Abrams on Death Stranding
Received a comment about DEATH STRANDING from J.J. Abrams who’s visiting in Japan this week. Thank you, JJ!— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 11, 2019
TOMORROW IS IN YOUR HANDS.#デスストでつながれ#デススト#DeathStranding #TomorrowIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/JWmfp9Pwuf
He should be working on the Star War...
Gamer wants to eat Breath of the Wild cartridge...
Video games were a mistake pic.twitter.com/fCt3lbx9wl— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 11, 2019
I love how he thinks he will absorb the code.
Pokemon as a Jeopardy! category
If you get stuck, just use TM29 and find out the correct responses telepathically. @Pokemon pic.twitter.com/USa1zmBPMK— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 10, 2019
Finally, a category that I was built for!
Golden Poop Pills?
THIS IS A THING— Vio :^)🏳️🌈🇦🇹🇨🇦🐧 (@VioTCZ) December 11, 2019
WHY IS THIS A THING
why do i lowkey want to try it a;sdlfkaj;d 🤣 pic.twitter.com/APy2ZtGPJd
Now you can poop gold, literally.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
...and Anthem 😎— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 9, 2019
Shacknews Game of the Year 2019 #GOTY LIVE🔴https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/9CCabiG78s
- Schiit Hel review: This is the Schiit I'm talking about
- Supermash will mash up video game genres in May 2020
- Resident Evil 3 Remake confirmed during PlayStation State of Play
- How to unlock the seasonal artifact in Destiny 2: Season of Dawn
- Axiom Verge 2 returns to Sudra in Fall 2020 on Switch
- Bungie's early focus for Destiny 2 Year 3 is cause for concern
- Holiday gift guide 2019: What to buy a video game fan
- Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2019 begins with Snowball Deathmatch
- Dauntless out now for Nintendo Switch with exclusive skins and content
- Shack Chat: What game do you wish you'd spent more time with this year?
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for December 11, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! December 11, 2019