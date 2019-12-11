First Post! December 11, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

J.J. Abrams on Death Stranding

Received a comment about DEATH STRANDING from J.J. Abrams who’s visiting in Japan this week. Thank you, JJ!



TOMORROW IS IN YOUR HANDS.#デスストでつながれ#デススト#DeathStranding #TomorrowIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/JWmfp9Pwuf — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 11, 2019

He should be working on the Star War...

Gamer wants to eat Breath of the Wild cartridge...

Video games were a mistake pic.twitter.com/fCt3lbx9wl — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 11, 2019

I love how he thinks he will absorb the code.

Pokemon as a Jeopardy! category

If you get stuck, just use TM29 and find out the correct responses telepathically. @Pokemon pic.twitter.com/USa1zmBPMK — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 10, 2019

Finally, a category that I was built for!

Golden Poop Pills?

THIS IS A THING



WHY IS THIS A THING



why do i lowkey want to try it a;sdlfkaj;d 🤣 pic.twitter.com/APy2ZtGPJd — Vio :^)🏳️‍🌈🇦🇹🇨🇦🐧 (@VioTCZ) December 11, 2019

Now you can poop gold, literally.

Lola is the best dog.

