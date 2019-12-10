Evening Reading - December 10, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. It's late, but it's here. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
JJ Culver scores 100 points in a college basketball game
Jarrett Culver’s little brother JJ put up 100 points in a college game tonight 😮 pic.twitter.com/WjOcVRlamg— BUCKETS (@NBA_BUCKETS) December 11, 2019
Wayland Baptist's JJ Culver went off tonight with 100 points. Pretty, pretty good.
Steph Curry to talk about the struggles of playing video games with a broken hand at The Game Awards
Thursday night, @StephenCurry30 presents Best Esports at #TheGameAwards. Watch the livestream anywhere around the world. pic.twitter.com/NfGYwuzfcd— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 10, 2019
Steph Curry is going to present the award for Best Esport at The Game Awards in Los Angeles.
Cheese Grater Mac Pro Impressions from MKBHD
MKBHD took a look at the Mac Pro. It seems too expensive for what you get.
Resident Evil 3 Remake is cool, but REM4KE...
OMG do you think they'll remake the best Resident Evil game ever, Resident Evil 4 next!?— Nick Chester (@nickchester) December 10, 2019
One step closer to REM4KE.
