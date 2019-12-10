New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dauntless out now for Nintendo Switch with exclusive skins and content

It's a good time to jump into Dauntless if you were thinking about doing so in the past, and you can do so later today on Nintendo Switch.
Brittany Vincent
1

Dauntless is finally making its way to Nintendo Switch, and you can jump into the game later today. 

What's more, there's plenty of additional content like exclusive skins for those just starting their monster-slaying journeys. 

Developing...

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola