Unboxing & Review: Razer Raion Fightpad Shacknews Video Editor and noted fartknocker Greg Burke gets his greasy mitts on Razer's new fightpad and puts it through the paces.

When it comes to playing fighting games and doing it seriously, you’re probably going to want something other than the standard gamepad that comes with your console. If you can’t afford a dedicated fight stick or don’t want to deal with the issues that come along with them like durability and size, a dedicated fightpad may be the perfect alternative. The gaming fanatics at Razer are now offering their own take on the fight pad in the form of the Raion.

The folks at Razer were kind enough to send over a review sample of the Raion FIghtPad for the PS4. In the following video, I tear it out of the box and put it to the test against the wide variety of PS4 brawlers.

Featuring a top-flight directional pad and the arcade-standard six face button layout, the Razer Raion is custom-built to give players an upper hand when it comes to competitive fighting games. To retain compatibility with PS4 games, the additional two face buttons retain the mapping from the L1 and R1 bumpers on the standard DualShock pad. The Raion also makes use of real mechanical switches for face button actuation instead of the cheaper, less tactile membrane style of actuation.

To avoid errors or unwanted button presses, you can disable certain buttons on the pad so you don’t get yourself eliminated from a tournament by giving them pause button a glancing blow. Non-tournament use is enhanced by the inclusion of the standard DualShock touchpad and 3.5mm analog audio jack for connecting your headphones and mic. Additionally, PC users can also use the Raion if you have a beatdown that needs to be delivered away from the PS4.

For a ton of coverage on gaming and technology, check out the Shacknews and GamerhubTV YouTube channels. There you'll find exclusive interviews, demos, and event coverage. You'll also find exclusive walkthroughs, gameplay videos, and more. Subscribe to both channels and stay tuned to Shacknews for gaming and tech updates.